NBA 2K20: Global Championships European Final takes place on Saturday 25 January

Top NBA 2K20 players from around Europe have been competing to be crowned champion, and this weekend we will find out who earns the title of best.

This Saturday, 25th January, 2K, the NBA, the NBPA and ESL, will host the European Regional Finals of the NBA 2K20 Global Championship in Paris.

Eight players from Spain, Germany, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom will compete for the opportunity to be crowned the NBA 2K20 Global Championship European Regional Champion, and walk away with $15,000 in prize money and other prizes.

The UK will be represented by Samuel Babajide Nosakhare AKA SamThaRuler.

The top two finalists from the European Regional Final will also qualify for the Global Finals, which takes place on 22nd February 2020 in Los Angeles.

They will join six other finalists from the APAC and North American Regional Finals to determine who will be crowned the first-ever global champion. The winner of the NBA 2K20 Global Championship will receive $100,000 and other prizes.

NBA 2K esports has been growing and growing over the last year, with an NBA 2KL Invitational taking place at the Gfinity Arena in London in December 2019.

When and how to watch

All the action takes place live from 9am GMT on https://www.twitch.tv/nba. Joining the live broadcast during the action will be 2K brand ambassador, Ronnie 2K and NBA Legend, Dell Curry.

Announced earlier this year, the NBA 2K20 Global Championship is a new head-to-head competitive tournament made possible by a partnership between the National Basketball Association (NBA), National Basketball Players Association (NBPA), and ESL, the world’s largest esports company. For more details visit www.nba2kgc.com.