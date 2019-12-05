NBA 2K20: Gfinity Arena to host NBA 2K League European International

The NBA 2K League, the professional esports league co-founded by the NBA and Take-Two Interactive Software, will host the NBA 2K League European Invitational, the league’s first-ever qualifying event in Europe.

The two-day event will be held at Gfinity Arena in London – home to some of the UK’s leading esports events – and will feature 20 of the best NBA 2K players from Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Spain, Turkey and the U.K.

The event - part of the first official esports league operated by a US professional sports league - will identify several elite players who will become eligible for the 2020 NBA 2K League Draft.

They will compete in both scrimmages and a double-elimination tournament, and will also participate in interviews with league representatives and team managers.

The double-elimination tournament on Dec. 14 will be livestreamed on the NBA 2K League’s Twitch and YouTube.

Who's competing?

20 NBA 2K players from Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Spain, Turkey and the UK will battle it out in London.

NBA 2K League Managing Director Brendan Donohue as well Knicks Gaming center Harry “HazzaUK” Hurst will be in attendance.

When is it?

The tournament takes place from Friday, 13th December through to Saturday, 14th December.

READ MORE: NBA 2K20 MOTW 6 Predictions

Scrimmages on the 13th will be held from 4pm to 7:30pm. The double-elimination tournament will be hosted from 10a.m. through 8pm on the 14th.

Where is the Gfinity Arena?

Gfinity ArenaUnit 13 Fulham Broadway Retail CentreFulham Road LondonSW6 1DN

Ticket Information

Fans can attend for free by registering at: www.n2kleuropeaninvitational.splashthat.com

Media are welcome to attend, with interview opportunities are available with players, coaches and executives.

Interview requests outside of the designated media availability will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis onsite.

READ MORE: The most OP MyPlayer Archetypes for each position