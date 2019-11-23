NBA 2K20: Five out of form players who deserve a ratings decrease - Westbrook, Simmons, Gordon & more

We are about a fifth of the way into the NBA campaign and whilst some players have come out of the blocks firing, there are a number of others who haven’t quite had the impact which they would have liked.

We have looked into the stats and performances of all the teams in the NBA so far this campaign and have compiled a list of five players who we believe aren’t matching their overall in 2K.

These are the men who seriously need to re-find their form.

Russell Westbrook (OVR 90 - 88)

UN-BEASTBROOK: It's been a tame campaign for the Rockets #0

Age: 31

Position: PG

Team: Houston Rockets

Now this first one may seem a little controversial given the fact that the Rockets are third in the Western Conference currently, but hear us out.

Russell Westbrook has had a mixed start to life in Houston and whilst he was slow to initially get going, he is starting to find his feet. That being said, his numbers aren’t matching up to the seriously high levels that you would expect from the former MVP.

Yes, he is playing alongside one of the most ball dominant players in NBA history in James Harden, but for a 90 OVR, you’d expect more from Westbrook. A decrease to an 88/89 seems fair.

Ben Simmons (OVR 87 - 86)

DOWN BLUNDER: Aussie Simmons is yet to fire on all cylinders

Age: 23

Position: SF

Team: Philadelphia 76ers

Before the season began, the 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks were tipped as the two teams to runaway with it in the Eastern Conference.

However whilst the latter are joint top on 11-3, the 76ers have had a mixed start to the campaign, picking up nine wins and five losses so far, with former Rookie of the Year Ben Simmons experienced a mixed start to his 2019 season.

Whilst Simmons posted some good numbers in the recent win over the Knicks - including a first ever career three pointer - his stats this year don’t match up with his high standards set in the past. 14.1 PPG, 7.6 APG and 6.1 RPG are all below his averages set in the past two seasons.

A slight rating drop to 86 would suffice until Simmons finds some consistency.

Aaron Gordon (OVR 80 - 78)

WHERE'S THE MAGIC?: Gordon is one of many Orlando players who haven't been at the races

Age: 24

Position: PF

Team: Orlando Magic

It’s been a bit of a 50/50 start to the season for the Magic, they scraped the playoffs last season and with a record of 6-8, are sitting around mid-table after 14 games.

Like Westbrook and Simmons, Aaron Gordon hasn't had a bad start to the season by any stretch of the imagination, but he just isn't living up to the standards he has set himself in the last campaign. His 13.1 PPG average is below the average he posted in the last two seasons.

The Magic current have the lowest overall points per game total (101.9) in the NBA, so Gordon needs to get those numbers up, and fast.

Joe Harris (OVR 77 - 76)

NO JOE: Harris has failed to rejuvenate a struggling Nets side

Age: 28

Position: SG

Team: Brooklyn Nets

Now it may be harsh to judge the Brooklyn Nets given that their star signing Kevin Durant won't be playing for them until next season. However their 6-8 record so far this term is cause for concern.

Whilst Joe Harris isn’t the sole reason that the Nets are struggling, his form is failing to match up to that of the 18-19 season so far. 12.9 PPG, 3.8 RPG and 1.9 APG are all below last seasons numbers despite the fact that Harris is averaging over two minutes more on court each game.

At just 77 rated, it would be harsh to drop Harris to less than an 76 and that is where we place him at this moment in time.

Rodney Hood (OVR 76 - 75)

MIS-FIRE IN THE HOOD: The Trail Blazers main starter has not rallied his side

Age: 27

Position: SG

Team: Portland Trail Blazers

Last season's Western Conference finalists have had a torrid start to the 2019 season, sitting in 13th on .333 PCT with a record of 5-10.

Whilst Rodney Hood hasn’t had the worst start to the season, someone has to take the hit for their poor start and given the fact he is seeing more minutes on court and failing to turn those extra minutes into extra points, he is the man we have chosen.

A drop to a 75 until the Blazers get going again would be a fair decision from 2K.