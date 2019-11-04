NBA 2K20: Five in-form players who deserve a ratings boost - KAT, Young, Hayward & more

The NBA is back and in full flow, with pre-season Eastern favourites the Philadelphia 76ers top of their conference on a perfect 5-0 record, whilst the San Antonio Spurs, Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Lakers make up the top spots in the West on 4-1.

Whilst we are only in the early stages of the season, their are a few names who have started the campaign like a house on fire and are well worthy of an early upgrade on NBA 2K20.

Whilst we could have made a case for more than the five we have selected, these are the top inform players in the NBA right now.

Karl Anthony Towns (OVR 89)

Age: 23Position: CenterClub: Minnesota Timberwolves

Now this may seem like a strange choice seeing as there was a number of fans who questioned 2K’s decision to rate KAT so highly at the beginning of the game, however given the way he’s started the season, that rating seems a bit unfair!The Minnesota Timberwolves’ man has started the campaign in terrific form, averaging 27.3 points, 11.5 rebounds and 4 assists per game.

His performances marred somewhat by that incident with Embiid earlier this week which saw the two big men ejected from the game and handed a two match suspension.That being said, KAT still warrants an upgrade by a rating or two to a 91 overall.

Trae Young (OVR 85)

Age: 21Position: PGTeam: Atalanta Hawks

Another player who is a shoe in for an upgrade is the always entertaining Atlanta Hawks youngster Trae Young.

Like KAT, Young was awarded the NBA Player of the Week award for Week 1 of action and rightly so, averaging 26.8 points, 7.3 assists and 4 rebounds per game so far this campaign.

The 21-year-old picked up an ankle injury in the recent defeat to the Miami Heat but it wont be long before we see him back splashing threes out in Atalanta and beyond.

A jump to an 87 would be about right given his current form.

Kevin Love (OVR 83)

Age: 31Position: PFClub: Cleveland Cavaliers

It has been tough times for the Cav’s of late and whilst preseason odds suggested they would be lingering round the bottom of the Eastern standings, they currently sit middle of the pack with a .400 PCT after the opening five.

That is down largely to the work, and in particular the defensive work, of Kevin Love. Love leads the NBA in defensive rebounds with a whopping 16.2 defensive rebounds per game average so far this campaign. 17.2 points and 4.8 assists show that the 31-year-old isn't too shoddy on the opposite end of the court either.Whilst an 83 seemed fair at the beginning of the season, we think an 85 seems about right at this moment in time.

Gordon Hayward (OVR 80)

Age: 29Position: SFClub: Boston Celtics

The next name we have selected is the Boston Celtics shooting forward Gordon Hayward.

Hayward was dropped to an 80 at the launch of 2K20 and rightly so, after a difficult season for the C’s coming off the back of that horrific leg break he suffered on debut the previous campaign.

However Hayward has started the season like the man he once was as the new look Celtics have risen to a 4-1 record early doors. Averaging 16.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game.

A jump from an 80 to an 83/84 seems fair for the Boston man.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (OVR 79)

Age: 21

Position: PG

Club: Oklahoma City Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder faithful would’ve been fearing the worst ahead of the season following the loss of Paul George and Russell Westbrook. However the early season form of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has raised spirits in Oklahoma.

The 11th overall pick in the 2018 draft, Alexander has started his second season in the NBA like he’s been playing there for years. Averaging 21.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Thunder as they have won two of their opening six.

That 79 overall seems sure to go up, we predict an 81 or 82 for the 21-year-old.

