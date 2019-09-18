NBA 2K20: 7 best power forwards in the game - Griffin, Porzingis, Siakam & more

There has been a significant change in the power forward position in recent times, whilst a traditional power forwards roles included rebounding and midrange shooting, in the present day NBA, power forwards can do a whole lot more.

Three point shooting is a big part of many of the top power forwards game in the NBA today, with the likes of Blake Griffin and Draymond Green causing an extra headache for defenses with their ability from outside the arc.

It is the position with the least amount of 'star names' however there are some top quality power forwards out there, heres the top seven on NBA 2K20.

Blake Griffin, Detroit Pistons (OVR 88)

Height: 6'10"

Shoes: Jordan

In terms of out-and-out power forwards, the number one spot in NBA 2K20 goes to Detroit Pistons Blake Griffin.

Griffin enjoyed his finest point scoring season to date for the Pistons last season, averaging 24.5 points per game on a 46.2 FG%. His knee injury late in the season meant Griffin missed four of the final seven games of the regular season as the Pistons narrowly missed out on a playoff spot.

Jumping from an 86 to an 88 for 2K20, Griffin is a real threat in this years sim.

Kristaps Porzingis, Dallas Mavericks (OVR 87)

Height: 7'3"

Shoes: Adidas

Kristaps Porzingis will make his long overdue debut for the Dallas Mavericks this season, following last seasons trade from the New York Knicks.

He hasn't played an NBA game since suffering a torn ACL back in February 2018, but at just 23 years of age, remains one of the hottest young talents in the business, and should he return well from the injury layoff, will be a huge boost to the Mavericks.

LaMarcus Aldridge, San Antonio Spurs (OVR 87)

Height: 6'11"

Shoes: Jordan

From a young talent to a seasoned veteran. San Antonio Spurs LaMarcus Aldridge is the next name to make the top seven, with an 87 overall in 2K20.

Aldridge lead the scoring averages for the depleted Spurs squad last season, averaging 21.3 PPG across the regular season. At 32 years old, the 6'11" PF is coming to the twilight of his NBA career, however his form is showing no signs of slowing down just yet, with an 87 overall thoroughly justified.

Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors (OVR 87)

Height: 6'9"

Shoes: Nike

The 2018/19 NBA Most Improved Player, Pascal Siakam was one of the standout talents in the NBA last year as the Raptors claimed their first ever title.

Whilst his regular season form was solid, it was in the playoffs where Spicy P exploded, averaging 19 points per game, alongside 7.1 rebounds. With Kawhi Leonard now an LA Clipper, many believe Siakam is the man to carry the defending champions into the upcoming season.﻿

Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors (OVR 86)

Height: 6'7"

Shoes: Nike

Draymond Green is a unique power forward. At 6'7" he is one of the smallest power forwards in the league, but his strength means he is still o﻿ne of the NBAs best in the position.

2018/19 was a disappointing season for Green on the scoring front, averaging just 7.4 PPG. That being said, he averaged 7.3 rebounds and 6.9 assists, with his versatility a big part of his game.

It will be a difficult season for the Warriors following the loss of KD to the Brooklyn Nets and Klay's long-term injury layoff, Draymond will have to have a big season if the Warriors want to be competing in the latter stages of the playoffs this year.

Tobias Harris, Philadelphia 76ers (OVR 85)

Height: 6'9"

Shoes: Nike

Philadelphia's Tobias Harris has received a much-deserved upgrade in this years sim, jumping from an 82 to an 85 overall.

He is a key member of the Philadelphia set up who are being tipped by many to be the team to beat in the East this season. Harris averaged 20 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists a game over the 2018/19 regular season.

With a full pre-season under his belt with the 76ers, they will hope he can be a key member of the squad as they look to lay their mark on the East in the upcoming season.

John Collins, Atlanta Hawks (OVR 84)

Height: 6'10"

Shoes: Adidas

At just 21 years of age, John Collins is another young power forward who is making waves in the NBA, enjoying a fine season for the Atlanta Hawks in 2018.

Collins 19.5 PPG average lead the way for the young Hawks side, he also put up a team high 9.8 rebounds. His partnership with Trae Young is one of the most exciting in the league, and they will look to hit the ground running in the new season as the Hawks will aim to improve after finishing bottom of the East last year.﻿

Other Notable Power Forwards

Name Team Rating Height Kyle Kuzma LA Lakers 84 6'9" Julius Randle New York Knicks 83 6'9" Lauri Markkanen Chicago Bulls 83 7'0" Marvin Bagley III Sacramento Kings 83 6'11" Montrezl Harris LA Clippers 83 6'8" Kevin Love Cleveland Cavaliers 83 6'10" Jaren Jackson Jr Memphis Grizzlies 82 6'11" Zion Williamson New Orleans Pelicans 81 6'7"

