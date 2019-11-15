NBA 2K20: 5 players who 2K overrated - Zion, Paul, Mitchell & more

NBA 2K20 has been out for over a month now and we at RealSport have spent plenty of time playing the basketball sim to find out who's good and more importantly, who's not so good.

As with any sporting title, there is always a debate to be had when it comes to ratings. LeBron and Kawhi hold the title for the best-rated player in the game, whilst the team at 2K might have to rethink that F grade rating for Ben Simmons three-point shot after he nailed a long range effort in preseason last week.

However, there are a number of players in the game who we believe that 2K have overrated. Here is our list of five of the key players who have been treated a bit too generously this year.

Zion Williamson (OVR 81)

Age: 19

Position: Power Forward

Club: New Orleans Pelicans

We will start with a player who is sure to divide opinion. The most talked about rookie in years, New Orleans Pelicans's Zion Williamson.

Now whilst it may seem strange that we're questioning the rating of an 81 overall, for a rookie to be 80+ rated is rare and there is a reason for that.

Zion hasn't played in the NBA yet, and with his injury fans will have to wait a while longer to see him. Whilst the hype surrounding him is off the scale and he will probably take the NBA by storm, his incredible talent is yet to be seen on an NBA court. Start him as a 79 overall and give him the upgrades when he shows he deserves them 2K!

Marc Gasol (OVR 82)

Age: 34

Position: Center

Club: Toronto Raptors

The next player we have chosen is Toronto Raptors Spanish centre Marc Gasol.

Whilst he may finally be a NBA Champion, having picked up a long overdue ring last season following his mid-season move from Memphis to Toronto, Marc Gasol simply isn't the player he once was.

Once considered one of the NBA's best centers, Marc is still an effective squad rotation player, but that's about as far as he goes nowadays, and with a 13.6 PPG average last season, we feel an 82 is a little much, an 80 would suffice.

Chris Paul (OVR 85)

Age: 34

Position: Point Guard

Club: Oklahoma City Thunder

Now this one may cause a bit of controversy, but given last seasons performances, we believe that Chris Paul doesn't warrant his 85 overall.

Chris Paul is undoubtedly one of the best PG's that the NBA has seen in recent times, lets not forget his spot on the 2010 All-Decade team, however he is on the decline.

He had a below par 2018/19 campaign, resulting in an off-season move to the Oklahoma City Thunder as part of the deal which saw Russell Westbrook join the Rockets and whilst he is sure to be the star man in OKC, based on last seasons showings, an 83 would be better suited.

Jayson Tatum (OVR 85)

Age: 21

Position: Small Forward

Club: Boston Celtics

Now don't get me wrong, I think Jayson Tatum is a top quality young talent and will only get better, but an 85 on NBA 2K20 is crazy.

The 21-year-old will be entering his third season with the Celtics in the 2019 campaign, but with averages of just 15.7 PPG and 6 RPG in the last campaign, he's not an 85 quality player.

With big changes at the Celtics in the offseason, most notably the acquisition of Kemba Walker following Kyries move to Brooklyn and far less expected off them, we expect Tatum to flourish. An 85 might be about right at the end of the season, but not yet.

Donovan Mitchell (OVR 88)

Age: 23

Position: Shooting Guard

Club: Utah Jazz

Another player who we rate highly, but not quite as highly as 2K, is Utah Jazz's young playmaker Donovan Mitchell.

Yes, Mitchell did put up some impressive regular season stats last year. He averaged 21.4 PPG as well as 4.1 RPG and 4.2 assists, however his form dropped quite significantly when it came to the playoffs.

Mitchell spent around five minutes more on the court per game but shot less, with a significantly worse field goal percentage as the Jazz got crushed by the Rockets in round one. For the second successive year, Mitchell has been slightly overrated at launch.

