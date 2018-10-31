NBA 2K19 Ratings: Top young small forwards (SF)

The small forward position is a very competitive one that is made up of many of today's top athletes in the league. As the league ages, some teams might find themselves at an advantage by rostering some of the top talents at this important position. Here are the top young small forwards in NBA 2K19.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (OVR 94)

Age: 23

Height: 6'11"

Team: Milwaukee Bucks

Stats: 26.9 points, 10 rebounds, 4.8 assists

Top Stats: Layups, Stamina, Rebounds

It's no wonder Giannis is a top small forward, as he is the game's cover athlete this year. He is the face of the Bucks franchise and should dominate in the lead for many years to come.

Ben Simmons (OVR 87)

Age: 22

Height: 6'10"

Team: Philadelphia 76ers

Stats: 15.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, 8.2 assists

Top Stats: Layups, Passing, Stamina

You'll notice Simmons is on many top lists for various positions and this is because of the position diversity he possesses. The reigning rookie-of-the-year is a special talent and has lived up to the hype so far.

Jayson Tatum (OVR 87)

Age: 20

Height: 6'8"

Team: Boston Celtics

Stats: 13.9 points, 5 rebounds, 1.6 assists

Top Stats: Layups, Rebounding, Stamina

Some consider Tatum as the valuable piece on the Celtics squad. This is saying a lot with talent like Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward around. He has a bright future as a player with solid all-around game and efficient shooting.

Brandon Ingram (OVR 82)

Age: 21

Height: 6'9"

Team: Los Angeles Lakers

Stats: 16.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists

Top Stats: Layups, Mid-Range, Stamina

Ingram made huge leaps in improvements to his game last season. Compared to Kevin Durant, the kid has a lot to live up to. Maybe playing with LeBron James in town can take his game to the next level.

Andrew Wiggins (OVR 81)

Age: 23

Height: 6'8"

Team: Minnesota Timberwolves

Stats: 17.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2 assists

Top Stats: Mid-Range, Layups, Stamina

Wiggins' scoring numbers took a hit last season with Jimmy Butler in town. This might change course this season with Butler now demanding a trade. Wiggins struggles to provide across-the-board numbers, but is still finding a way to contribute in the league.

Otto Porter Jr. (OVR 81)

Age: 25

Height: 6'8"

Team: Washington Wizards

Stats: 14.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2 assists

Top Stats: 3-pointers, Steals, Stamina

Porter is often overshadowed by the star backcourt of the Wizards, but is actually a super valuable piece for their team. He offers offense and defense in the most efficient of manners and plays hard every night.

T.J. Warren (OVR 80)

Age: 25

Height: 6'8"

Team: Phoenix Suns

Stats: 19.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists

Top Stats: Layups, Mid-Range, Stamina

Warren is a proven scorer. Oddly enough, he may not be a starter on a very weak Suns team looking to rebuild. Even though he is young, Warren may not be seen as a franchise cornerstone and could get moved elsewhere in the near future.

Taurean Prince (OVR 79)

Age: 24

Height: 6'7"

Team: Atlanta Hawks

Stats: 14.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists

Top Stats: Mid-Range, 3-pointers, Stamina

Last season was a big one for Prince, as he was given the opportunity to produce as a full-time starter. He looks to be a major piece in the Hawks rebuilding efforts and should continue to see minutes in hope of further development.

Josh Richardson (OVR 78)

Age: 25

Height: 6'6"

Team: Miami Heat

Stats: 12.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists

Top Stats: Layups, Steals, Stamina

Richardson impacts the game in multiple ways beyond scoring. He plays hard on both ends of the floor and is rather efficient with his touches. While he does not have great size at the position to help him out, he still finds a way to hang with the bigger players.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (OVR 78)

Age: 23

Height: 6'7"

Team: Brooklyn Nets

Stats: 13.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists

Top Stats: Layups, Rebounds, Stamina

RHJ is a solid defender and rebounder at the position. In fact, he often plays up to the power forward position and against much taller opponents due to his strength and ability to battle inside. He is currently a big piece of the Nets rebuild, but may not be a long term solution unless he can make major improvements.

Other top young small forwards (SF)