NBA 2K19 Ratings: Top young power forwards (PF)

Source: NBA 2K19

The power forward position is one that is very flexible in today's NBA. While some play the more traditional power forward role, many teams like to go small ball and move a small forward in to this slot. This generally allows them to be more mobile and stretch the floor. This also bumps many power forwards to the center position where they have to bang against bigger bodies. Keep an eye out for these young power forwards aged 25 years old or younger.

Anthony Davis (OVR 94)

Age: 25

Height: 6’10”

Team: New Orleans Pelicans

Stats: 28.1 points, 11.1 boards and 2.3 assists

Top Stats: Layups, Blocks, Stamina

Davis is a name that players have surely grown familiar with, as he is one of the best players in the game. As far as big men go, many would claim him as the top interior talent the league can offer. As it appears his days of frequent injury are mostly behind him now, Davis is set up to excel in every facet of the game.

Kristaps Porzingis (OVR 88)

Age: 23

Height: 7’3”

Team: New York Knicks

Stats: 22.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.4 blocks

Top Stats: Mid-Range, Blocks, Stamina

Porzingis was having the best season of his young career last season, only to have it cut short with a serious injury. Still working his way back through rehab, the young stud is anxiously awaiting his opportunity to carry this rebuilding Knicks team.

Ben Simmons (OVR 87)

Age: 22

Height: 6’10″

Team: Philadelphia 76ers

Stats: 15.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, 8.2 assists

Top Stats: Layups, Passing, Stamina

Simmons has popped up on many of our articles for top players at various positions now. The truth is, the guy is so talented that he can play just about anywhere on the floor. He is a playmaker and a unique talent that has lived up to the hype.

Lauri Markkanen (OVR 82)

Age: 21

Height: 7’0”

Team: Chicago Bulls

Stats: 15.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists

Top Stats: Layups, Rebounds, Stamina

Markkanen was not expected to be as good or as NBA ready as he was during his rookie season. It appeared that he would initially be buried on the depth chart behind other young talent, but in-team drama paved the way for minutes right off the bat. Lauri took advantage of the opportunity and never looked back.

Jabari Parker (OVR 81)

Age: 23

Height: 6' 8"

Team: Chicago Bulls

Stats: 12.6 Pts, 4.9 Reb, 1.9 Ast

Top Stats: Layups, Mid-Range, Rebounding

Jabari Parker makes our list as one of the better all-around up and coming power forwards. He has had many injuries stifle his short career, but his potential is still present if his health can keep up with it.

Julius Randle (OVR 80)

Age: 23

Height: 6'9"

Team: New Orleans Pelicans

Stats: 16.1 Pts, 8.0 Reb, 2.6 Ast

Top Stats: Layups, Rebounds, Strength

Julius Randle is a notable addition to the New Orleans Pelicans roster. During his time with the Lakers, he posted strong defensive numbers, with 8.0 average rebounds per game played, as well as 16 points per game. His stats have only improved through the years, with his FG% making him a scary force to deal with.

Kyle Kuzma (OVR 80)

Age: 23

Height: 6'9"

Team: Los Angeles Lakers

Stats: 16.1 Pts, 6.3 Reb, 1.8 Ast

Top Stats: Layups, Rebounds, Mid-Range

Although he only has one year so far under his belt of professional basketball, Kyle Kuzma has proven in the 77 games he's played so far with the Lakers that he has the talent to back up his twitter claims. With a high rebound average per game, his defensive and offensive capabilities are seen to only increase, as both of his FG% and 3P% are both quite high.

Bobby Portis (OVR 79)

Age: 23

Height: 6'11"

Team: Chicago Bulls

Stats: 13.2 Pts, 6.8 Reb, 1.7 Ast

Top Stats: Layups, Rebounds, Strength

Although his first few years with the Chicago Bulls only provided a lackluster performance, 2017 Bobby Portis shined quite a bit. He doubled his average points per game from his 2016 season, and also upped his rebounds per game on average. with a decent FG5 of .471, Bobby should be feared inside the paint through the upcoming season.

Dario Saric (OVR 79)

Age: 24

Height: 6'10"

Team: Philadelphia 76ers

Stats: 14.6 Pts, 6.7 Reb, 2.6 Ast

Top Stats: Mid-Range, 3-Pointers, Rebounding

Not exactly the strongest on this list, Dario Saric is still seen as a strong, consistent player on the 76ers roster. His stats have steadily climbed within his past few years of professional play, as has his consistency with inside and outside shots. look for him to be able to nail those close shots off of a pick and roll play when necessary.

Domantas Sabonis (OVR 79)

Age: 22

Height: 6'11"

Team: Indianapolis Pacers

Stats: 11.6 Pts, 7.7 Reb, 2.0 Ast

Top Stats: Layups, Rebounds, Strength

Domantas Sabonis has bounced around through a few teams throughout his professional career. First drafted by the Magic in 2016, then transferred to the Thunder, and then finished up his 2017-2018 year with the Pacers, he has finally started to shine for the 2018 season. his average points with the pacers is a decent 11.6, nearly double from his time with the Thunder, and his shot percentages have gone up as well.

John Collins (OVR 79)

Age: 21

Height: 6'10"

Team: Atlanta Hawks

Stats: 10.5 Pts, 7.3 Reb, 1.3 Ast

Top Stats: Layups, Blocks, Rebounding

Rounding out the bottom of our top 10 is John Collins. His stats place him quite low, and he is not exactly a star in many people's eyes. But, as he is still very young, many still have hopes that he will have a breakout performance, as he still has a high 7.3 average rebounds per game. From there, it is just a conversion into points, as his FG% last year was at a positive .576.

