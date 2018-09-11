NBA 2K19 Player Ratings: Best Shooting Guards (SG)

Source: NBA 2K19

Shooting guards generally fall in to one of two styles of play - a deep threat or an aggressive slasher. While a combination like James Harden is often preferred, these players try to find a way to put the ball in the hoop at all costs. Overall, the shooting guard position seems like a weaker role based on the lack of highly ranked players compared to other positions. Here are the top options at the position with an overall rating of 84 or higher.

James Harden (OVR 96)

Team: Houston Rockets

Height: 6’5”

Traits: Offensive Superstar

Best stats: Stamina, Ball Handling, Layups

Last season’s MVP will start this year as the top ranking shooting guard in the game, and rightfully so. Honestly, based on the role Harden plays for the Rockets, you could place him as the top point guard in the game as well. With stat averages of 30.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 8.8 assists, it's no wonder that he finds himself above the next rated shooting guard by a very wide margin.

DeMar DeRozan (OVR 89)

Team: San Antonio Spurs

Height: 6’7”

Traits: Offensive Superstar

Best stats: Stamina, Layups, Mid-Range

After many successful seasons in Toronto and the promise of not being traded, DeRozan was shipped off to San Antonio in the Kawhi Leonard deal. As such, DeRozan now finds himself under a hall of fame coach and on a team in desperate need of scoring. With the lack of depth that the Spurs possess, DeRozan should be able to follow up on last season’s averages of 23 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.2 assists.

Jimmy Butler (OVR 89)

Team: Minnesota Timberwolves

Height: 6’7”

Traits: Two-Way Star

Best stats: Stamina, Lateral Quickness, Layups

Butler is another star player that recently switched teams. After coming from Chicago to Minnesota, Butler had big expectations for his new team last season. With a talented starting lineup and Butler’s ability to play 2-way ball, the Timberwolves are a tough matchup. Butler averaged 22.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists last season and will look to produce similar or better numbers this season.

Klay Thompson (OVR 89)

Team: Golden State Warriors

Height: 6’7”

Traits: Two-Way Star

Best stats: Mid-Range, 3PT, Lateral Quickness

Klay Thompson often gets overlooked nowadays with the depth that the Warriors possess. Even so, Thompson is the ultimate 3-and-D weapon at the shooting guard position. Behind averages of 20 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists, it is easy to see how much he can impact a game.

Victor Oladipo (OVR 88)

Team: Indiana Pacers

Height: 6’4”

Traits: Two-Way Star

Best stats: Steals, Lateral Quickness, Vertical

After bouncing around to now his third team, Oladipo seems to have finally found a home in Indiana. With career high averages across the board of 23.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists, Oladipo boosted himself in to the top SG options.

He seems to have found his place with the Pacers and will likely be the team’s leader for as long as he stays in town.

Bradley Beal (OVR 87)

Team: Washington Wizards

Height: 6’5”

Traits: Offensive Star

Best stats: Stamina, 3PT, Vertical

Beal is another shooting guard that works well with backcourt mate John Wall to form one of the top guard combos in the league. With averages of 22.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists, Beal has shown he can score in droves and hit from outside. His playmaking ability from the shooting guard spot is what also makes him unique

C. J. McCollum (OVR 87)

Team: Portland Trail Blazers

Height: 6’3”

Traits: Offensive Star

Best stats: Stamina, 3PT, Ball Handling

McCollum teams up with Damian Lillard to make up one of the most dangerous backcourts the NBA has to offer. Often staggering minutes and possessions with Lillard allows the combo to both put up stats and control the offense. Last season, McCollum posted averages of 21.4 points, 4 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

With Portland rumored to be interested in moving Lillard and starting a rebuild, McCollum could also find himself on the way out or leading the team in the near future. Either way, McCollum should be a reliable source of production.

Devin Booker (OVR 87)

Team: Phoenix Suns

Height: 6’6”

Traits: Offensive Star

Best stats: Stamina, Mid-Range, 3PT

Devin Booker is currently the face of the Suns franchise and has shown an ability to score points in bulk. With a proficiency at various ranges from the basket, Booker should develop in to an all-star after posting averages of 24.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists.

Booker will now look to team up with first overall pick DeAndre Ayton in hopes of forming a 1-2 punch, a la Shaq and Kobe.

Donovan Mitchell (OVR 87)

Team: Utah Jazz

Height: 6’3”

Traits: Two-Way Superstar

Best stats: Vertical, Speed, Layups

After losing Gordon Hayward to free agency, the Utah Jazz were in desperate need of a go-to scorer. They found their solution in rookie Donovan “Spida” Mitchell with averages of 20.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists. Often compared to a young D. Wade, Mitchell appears to have the reigns of the Utah offense and will likely blossom in to a big name star over the next few seasons if he continues to improve. Mitchell led the Jazz to a first round playoff series win over the Thunder, but came up short against the Warriors in the Western Conference Semi-finals. After also missing out on Rookie of the Year honors to Ben Simmons, Mitchell will be itching to have another big season.

Khris Middleton (OVR 84)

Team: Milwaukee Bucks

Height: 6’8”

Traits: Two-Way Star

Best stats: Mid-Range, Layups, Lateral Quickness

Khris Middleton may well be one of the most underrated players in the league. While his averages aren’t necessarily all-star worthy (20.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4 assists per game), he does it in an extremely efficient manner and serves as the perfect complimentary piece to Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Other Top Shooting Guards