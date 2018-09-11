NBA 2K19 Player Ratings: Best Power Forwards (PF)

Source: NBA 2K19

While all other positions seem to have their set needs from a player, the power forward is a position that seems to have greatly changed in today's NBA. The traditional power forward was usually a player that could play down low or stretch the floor to the midrange. Now, we have many small forwards taking power forward minutes as team's look to play "small ball" and stretch the floor with more outside threats. For this reason alone, this position seems to lack depth in terms of star players. That being said, an elite level power forward can really shake things up for a team and give them an edge. Here are the top power forwards in NBA 2K19.

Anthony Davis (OVR 94)

Team: New Orleans Pelicans

Height: 6'10"

Traits: Two-Way Superstar

Best stats: Layups, Blocks, Stamina

“The Brow” is a player that has developed in to a true star capable of a carrying his team to victory. Last season, he averaged 28.1 points, 11.1 boards and 2.3 assists. After losing his frontcourt mate, DeMarcus Cousins, to the Warriors in free agency, Davis will likely log significant minutes at the center position as well this year.

Kristaps Porzingis (OVR 88)

Team: New York Knicks

Height: 7'3"

Traits: Inside-Outside Star

Best stats: Blocks, Post Offense, Stamina

At just 22 years of age, Porzingis has the keys to the Knicks' franchise firmly in his grasp. While working back from an injury currently, Kristaps has a unique set of skills that allow him to stand out from the rest. With averages of 22.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game, it's no wonder why he has earned the nickname "Unicorn".

LaMarcus Aldridge (OVR 88)

Team: San Antonio Spurs

Height: 6'11"

Traits: Low Post Star

Best stats: Post Offense, Layups, Strength

Aldridge has long been a model of inside consistency and versatility. Behind averages of 23.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2 assists, LA repeatedly shows the league what a reliable big man he is. With newcomer DeMar DeRozan set to take on a big scoring role for the Spurs this season, we may see some of Aldridge's numbers fall off.

Draymond Green (OVR 87)

Team: Golden State Warriors

Height: 6'7"

Traits: All-Around Star

Best stats: Strength, Blocks, Lateral Quickness

Green is a unique player at the power forward position. While he is undersized for the role, he is strong enough to hold his own inside and actually logs heavy minutes at center. He can also stretch the floor with his ability to knock down 3's and great court vision that generally leads the league in assists from the 4 spot. With averages of 11 points, 7.6 rebounds and 7.3 assists, it is easy to see how his all-around game can impact a team. His only problem is his mouth, as it often gets him in to trouble with technicals.

Blake Griffin (OVR 86)

Team: Detroit Pistons

Height: 6'10"

Traits: Elite Low Post Star

Best stats: Dunks, Strength, Vertical

The ever explosive Blake Griffin is always running in to injury problems. While his averages of 21.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists make him appear to be a star, his inability to stay healthy has hindered his chances of playoff success. In Detroit, Griffin will partner with Andre Drummond in the frontcourt to cause problems for many opposing teams.

Kevin Love (OVR 86)

Team: Cleveland Cavaliers

Height: 6'10"

Traits: Low Post Star

Best stats: Post Offense, Strength, Rebounding

Now the sole star in Cleveland, Love will be tasked with carrying a team in much need of a rebuild. Many have forgotten the player Kevin Love once was, putting up double-doubles and rebounding like an animal. While his averages from last season of 17.6 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists may be somewhat lacking from his days in Minnesota, do not sleep on Love.

Aaron Gordon (OVR 82)

Team: Orlando Magic

Height: 6'9"

Traits: All-Around Power Forward

Best stats: Vertical, Stamina, Dunks

Orlando initially didn't know how to best utilized Gordon's talents. Falling in to the category of "tweener", meaning too small to be a power forward, but too slow to play small forward, the Magic signed Serge Ibaka and slid Gordon to the 3 spot. After realizing this was not working and Ibaka wasn't fitting in quite right, the Magic have since let Gordon run away with the power forward minutes and have been rewarded. With averages of 17.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists, Gordon may well be the future of this franchise.

Lauri Markkanen (OVR 82)

Team: Chicago Bulls

Height: 7'0"

Traits: Faceup Four

Best stats: Layups, 3PT, Post Offense

Coming in as an under-the-radar rookie, Markkanen proved he was NBA ready by averaging 15.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists. Now a solidified starter, Lauri should fit in perfectly with the future plans the Bulls have lined up.

Paul Millsap (OVR 82)

Team: Denver Nuggets

Height: 6'8"

Traits: Two-Way Player

Best stats: Post Offense, Strength, Stamina

Millsap's well-rounded game and veteran presence was supposed to get the Denver Nuggets on track and utilize all the depth and talent they possess. Behind averages of 14.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists, the veteran big man wasn't able to get his squad in to the playoffs. Maybe another season of growing together will get them set up for success this year.

Jabari Parker (OVR 81)

Team: Chicago Bulls

Height: 6'8"

Traits: Inside-Outside Star

Best stats: Stamina, Vertical, Layups

After many years with the Milwaukee Bucks and dealing with various injuries, Parker decided to sign with the Chicago Bulls as a free agent this summer. During his last season with the Bucks, he averaged a lackluster 12.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. Hopefully, this change of scenario can bring him back on track to realizing all the potential he once displayed.

Other Notable Power Forwards