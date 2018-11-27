NBA 2K19: New Orleans Pelicans Player Ratings and Roster

In the overall grand scheme of things, you would think that placing 9th of the teams would warrant people to fear a team named the Pelicans. Sadly, that is not the plan by many. So, they are coming back to prove themselves against such teams like the Rockets, Warriors, and the Blazers.

Starting Lineup

Elfrid Payton, PG (OVR 77)

Age: 24

Height: 6’4”

Traits: Two-Way Point

Best Attributes: Ball handling, Lateral Quickness, Passing

This will be Elfrid Payton’s first season on the Pelicans, and it could not be at a better time. After being bounced between other teams for most of the 2018 season, he hopes to improve on his overall average of 12.2 points per game and 6.3 assists. This would also improve upon his already decent 5.3 rebounds averaged per game, and put himself on the map again.

Jrue Holiday, SG (OVR 85)

Age: 28

Height: 6’4”

Traits: All-Around Superstar

Best Attributes: Lateral Quickness, Mid-Range, Layups

One of the many reasons the Pelicans were able to show up so far in their 2018 season was because of Jrue’s dominant play. Averaging 19.0 points per game last season, his strong teamplay sense also enabled him to get a 6.0 average total assists and 4.5 total rebounds average per game. Many hope to see him carry again through the 2019 year.

Nikola Mirotic, SF (OVR 79)

Age: 27

Height: 6’10”

Traits: Faceup Four

Best Attributes: Layups, Stamina, 3Pt

Although he came in late during the 2018 season, he was not to be outdone by his teammates. With 14.6 average points as well as 8.2 average rebounds per game, he definitely proved his worth to the team. Hoping to extend on this again, he hopes to prop up on the .513 eFG% to make himself even more fearsome on the court.

Julius Randle, PF (OVR 80)

Age: 23

Height: 6’9”

Traits: Rebounding Specialist

Best Attributes: Stamina, Strength, Layups

With such strong pressure on the offensive side of the court, Julius Randle is there to pick up the slack on the defensive side. Averaging 16.1 points per game, where he shines is the 8.0 average rebounds per game, as well as 2.6 average assists per game. Although not as close to the spotlight, opponents definitely can’t disregard him.

Anthony Davis, C (OVR 94)

Age: 25

Height: 6’10”

Traits: Two-Way Superstar

Best Attributes: Layups, Blocks, Stamina

After graduating from the University of Kentucky, Anthony Davis has gone to the pinnacle of the NBA scene. With an all-time career high of 28.1 points averaged per game last year, there is pretty much no one that can stop this absolute monster on the court. Even on the defensive side, he averaged 2.6 blocks per game, and had 11.1 total average rebounds per game.

NBA 2K19 New Orleans Pelicans Roster