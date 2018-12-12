NBA 2K19 MyTeam: Domination Rewards

Source: NBA 2K19

Destroying your opponents in any game is pretty fulfilling. Crushing your opponents with a large gap in points feels even better. But dominating your opponents game after game? That is the best feeling in the world.

This feels even better when you know that you are going to get something out of it. With NBA 2k19, you gain huge rewards for destroying your enemies and dominating them for many games on end. These rewards will vary, and depends on which mode you plan to play. As such, choose carefully which rewards you want to go for, as it is a lot of gaming and hours put into the game.

Domination is a game mode within MyTeam that allows you to play in various leagues and earn prizes along the way. Many choose to grind this mode for an endless supply of cards in their deck. After finishing the various leagues, you will be rewarded with the following cards as rewards:

NBA Domination: Mark Eaton - Utah Jazz

Overall Rating: 91 - Amethyst

Defending Rating: 89

Inside Scoring: 77

Outside Scoring: 50

Athleticism Rating: 76

Playmaking: 34

Rebounding: 94

Height: 7’4”

Position: C

Badges (Gold): Drop-Stepper, Pick & Roller, Putback King, Brick Wall, Bruiser, Lob City Finisher, Chase Down Artist, Defensive Stopper, Rim Protector, Hustle Rebounder

A Strong card to pick up as a reward, the Utah Jazz Mark Eaton is a great card to have when building around other playmakers. Although he doesn’t hold any outstanding qualities on the offensive side, his defensive qualities are through the roof. One of the best big men to place under your net, you can’t afford to miss this one for a good early start in MyTeam play.

Fantasy Domination: Bernard King - New York Knicks

Overall Rating: 95 - Diamond

Defending rating: 80

Inside Scoring: 85

Outside Scoring: 86

Athleticism Rating: 86

Playmaking: 77

Rebounding: 60

Height: 6’7”

Position: SF

Badges (Gold): Catch & Shoot, Difficult Shots, Mid-Range Deadeye, Tireless Scorer, Acrobat, Relentless Finisher, Break Starter, Pick & Roll Maestro, Lob City Finisher, One Man Fast Break, Posterizer, Chase Down Artist, Defensive Stopper, Pick Dodger, Pick Pocket

Mind Badges: Alpha Dog, Clutch Performer, Defensive Anchor

A bit more of an all rounder, Bernard King is a great pickup. Not only does he have high stats across the board for you to utilize, he also comes with numerous badges that can help you in dire situations. Although there may be better down the road, this is a strong contender if you don’t want to have to rely on luck to get the good cards.

All Time Domination: Maurice Lucas - Portland Trail Blazers

Overall Rating: 97 - Pink Diamond

Defending Rating: 93

Inside Scoring: 90

Outside Scoring: 79

Athleticism Rating: 86

Playmaking: 57

Rebounding: 91

Height: 6’ 9”

Position: PF

Badges (Gold, Hall of Fame): Catch & Shoot, Pick & Popper, Pick & Roller, Putback King, Break Starter, Dimer, Lob City Passer, Brick Wall, Bruiser, One Man Fast Break, Charge Card, Chase Down Artist, Defensive Stopper, Pick Dodger, Pick Pocket, Rim Protector, Hustle Rebounder

Mind Badges: Championship DNA, Defensive Anchor, Enforcer, All-Time Great, Expressive, Microwave

Strong at either power forward or center, Maurice Lucas brings power to your game. With strong overall stats, he can easily push for both offense and defense. Not only that, he has numerous Hall of Fame badges which are highly sought after. Putting in the time and effort to get this player on your roster is well worth the grind and hours, and can stand against many of the other Pink Diamonds that you can get through various other modes.