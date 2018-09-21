NBA 2K19: MyTeam Collection Rewards

Source: NBA 2K19
Collecting the strongest cards available in the game is the absolute pinnacle of getting a jaw-dropping team. But, it is essential to gather and collect even the base cards before you get the best cards.
Just like with other NBA 2k games, you must first go through hundreds of normal packages before you can start trading out for the stronger players in the rewards section. Collecting different cards in the MyTeam area allows for the chance to upgrade and unlock key players that will enhance and better your own team.
Different tiers of Rewards
There are many different tiers of rewards that you can get from collecting the respective lower tier cards. These lower tier cards are generally the standard rosters of the 2K18-2K19 seasons. Players such as LeBron James on the Los Angeles Lakers team is considered a common card, as well as many others.
As you collect certain cards of each ranking, or complete sets, such as the complete Phoenix Suns roster and playbook, you will gain points and currency to redeem with the different tiers of rewards. Higher tiers require higher currency points, thus granting stronger players to put on the court.
You can’t just go straight to higher tiers, however. Instead, you have to unlock the lower top tier for a set number of times, and then you will be allowed to start redeeming the higher ranks. For instance, if you want to redeem a sapphire player, you’ll have had to redeem at least ten Emerald players first.
Here are just some of the rewards you can get through these systems.
Emerald Tier Rewards
Overall Ratings: 81-83
Here is a list of the players you can purchase in this reward tier:
Tree Rollins
Kevin Willis
Tom Sanders
D. J. Augustin
Jay Williams
Craig Ehlo
Shawn Marion
Jalen Rose
Lindsey Hunter
Jarrett Jack
Robert Horry
David West
Rodney Rogers
Sam Perkins
James Posey
Gary Payton
Craig Hodges
Darko Milicic
Courtney Lee
Morris Peterson
Wilson Chandler
Alton Lister
Dennis Scott
World B. Free
Channing Frye
Bonzi Wells
Carl Landry
Richard Jefferson
Devin Harris
JaVale McGee
Purchase 10 of these rewards with tokens to unlock the Sapphire Rewards.
Sapphire Tier Rewards
Overall Ratings: 84-86
Here is a list of the players you can purchase in this reward tier:
Mario Chalmers
Shawn Bradley
Mike Dunleavy
Jon Koncak
Shaun Livingston
Dee Brown
Raymond Felton
Jeff Teague
Luc Longley
Sam Perkins
Gar Heard
Manute Bol
Cedric Ceballos
Gary Trent
Harvey Grant
Antoine Carr
Mario Elie
Brandon Knight
Iman Shumpert
Isaac Austin
Scot Pollard
Lenny Wilkens
Walt Frazier
Jared Jeffries
Earl Monroe
Purchase 10 of these rewards with tokens to unlock the Ruby Rewards.
Ruby Tier Rewards
Overall Ratings: 87-89
Here is a list of the players you can purchase in this reward tier:
Gail Goodrich
Damon Stoudamire
Muggsy Bogues
Artis Gilmore
Doug Collins
Eddie Jones
Rick Barry
Hersey Hawkins
Scottie Pippen
Kenny Anderson
Isaiah Rider
Ty Lawson
Mitch Richmond
Dan Majerle
David Wesley
Elton Brand
Dennis Rodman
Bill Walton
Kevin Duckworth
Jerome Kersey
Purchase 10 of these rewards with tokens to unlock the Amethyst Rewards.
Amethyst Tier Rewards
Overall Ratings: 90-93
Here is a list of the players you can purchase in this reward tier:
Dirk Nowitzki
Stephon Marbury
Mike Bibby
Terrell Brandon
Jerry Sloan
Johnny Moore
Geoff Petrie
Junior Bridgeman
Larry Nance
Rudy Tomjanovich
Purchase 10 of these rewards with tokens to unlock the Diamond Rewards.
Diamond Tier Rewards
Overall Ratings: 94-96
Here is a list of the players you can purchase in this reward tier:
Carmelo Anthony
Willis Reed
Charlie Scott
Marques Johnson
Adrian Dantley
Paul Westphal
Marcus Camby
Peja Stojakovic
Baron Davis
Rashard Lewis
Purchase 10 of these rewards with tokens to unlock the Pink Diamond Rewards.
Pink Diamond Tier Rewards
Overall Ratings: 97-98
Here is a list of the players you can purchase in this reward tier:
Paul Pierce
John Stockton
Dikembe Mutombo
Grant Hill
Tim Duncan
Purchase 10 of these rewards with tokens to unlock the Galaxy Opal Rewards.
Galaxy Opal Tier Rewards
Overall Ratings: 99
Here is a list of the players you can purchase in this reward tier:
Wilt Chamberlain
These are just the starting rewards currently available. As 2K update the game more player may be available, so always keep your currency handy.