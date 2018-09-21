NBA 2K19: MyTeam Collection Rewards

Source: NBA 2K19

Collecting the strongest cards available in the game is the absolute pinnacle of getting a jaw-dropping team. But, it is essential to gather and collect even the base cards before you get the best cards.

Just like with other NBA 2k games, you must first go through hundreds of normal packages before you can start trading out for the stronger players in the rewards section. Collecting different cards in the MyTeam area allows for the chance to upgrade and unlock key players that will enhance and better your own team.

Different tiers of Rewards

There are many different tiers of rewards that you can get from collecting the respective lower tier cards. These lower tier cards are generally the standard rosters of the 2K18-2K19 seasons. Players such as LeBron James on the Los Angeles Lakers team is considered a common card, as well as many others.

As you collect certain cards of each ranking, or complete sets, such as the complete Phoenix Suns roster and playbook, you will gain points and currency to redeem with the different tiers of rewards. Higher tiers require higher currency points, thus granting stronger players to put on the court.

You can’t just go straight to higher tiers, however. Instead, you have to unlock the lower top tier for a set number of times, and then you will be allowed to start redeeming the higher ranks. For instance, if you want to redeem a sapphire player, you’ll have had to redeem at least ten Emerald players first.

Here are just some of the rewards you can get through these systems.

Emerald Tier Rewards

Overall Ratings: 81-83

Here is a list of the players you can purchase in this reward tier:

Tree Rollins

Kevin Willis

Tom Sanders

D. J. Augustin

Jay Williams

Craig Ehlo

Shawn Marion

Jalen Rose

Lindsey Hunter

Jarrett Jack

Robert Horry

David West

Rodney Rogers

Sam Perkins

James Posey

Gary Payton

Craig Hodges

Darko Milicic

Courtney Lee

Morris Peterson

Wilson Chandler

Alton Lister

Dennis Scott

World B. Free

Channing Frye

Bonzi Wells

Carl Landry

Richard Jefferson

Devin Harris

JaVale McGee

Purchase 10 of these rewards with tokens to unlock the Sapphire Rewards.

Sapphire Tier Rewards

Overall Ratings: 84-86

Here is a list of the players you can purchase in this reward tier:

Mario Chalmers

Shawn Bradley

Mike Dunleavy

Jon Koncak

Shaun Livingston

Dee Brown

Raymond Felton

Jeff Teague

Luc Longley

Sam Perkins

Gar Heard

Manute Bol

Cedric Ceballos

Gary Trent

Harvey Grant

Antoine Carr

Mario Elie

Brandon Knight

Iman Shumpert

Isaac Austin

Scot Pollard

Lenny Wilkens

Walt Frazier

Jared Jeffries

Earl Monroe

Purchase 10 of these rewards with tokens to unlock the Ruby Rewards.

Ruby Tier Rewards

Overall Ratings: 87-89

Here is a list of the players you can purchase in this reward tier:

Gail Goodrich

Damon Stoudamire

Muggsy Bogues

Artis Gilmore

Doug Collins

Eddie Jones

Rick Barry

Hersey Hawkins

Scottie Pippen

Kenny Anderson

Isaiah Rider

Ty Lawson

Mitch Richmond

Dan Majerle

David Wesley

Elton Brand

Dennis Rodman

Bill Walton

Kevin Duckworth

Jerome Kersey

Purchase 10 of these rewards with tokens to unlock the Amethyst Rewards.

Amethyst Tier Rewards

Overall Ratings: 90-93

Here is a list of the players you can purchase in this reward tier:

Dirk Nowitzki

Stephon Marbury

Mike Bibby

Terrell Brandon

Jerry Sloan

Johnny Moore

Geoff Petrie

Junior Bridgeman

Larry Nance

Rudy Tomjanovich

Purchase 10 of these rewards with tokens to unlock the Diamond Rewards.

Diamond Tier Rewards

Overall Ratings: 94-96

Here is a list of the players you can purchase in this reward tier:

Carmelo Anthony

Willis Reed

Charlie Scott

Marques Johnson

Adrian Dantley

Paul Westphal

Marcus Camby

Peja Stojakovic

Baron Davis

Rashard Lewis

Purchase 10 of these rewards with tokens to unlock the Pink Diamond Rewards.

Pink Diamond Tier Rewards

Overall Ratings: 97-98

Here is a list of the players you can purchase in this reward tier:

Paul Pierce

John Stockton

Dikembe Mutombo

Grant Hill

Tim Duncan

Purchase 10 of these rewards with tokens to unlock the Galaxy Opal Rewards.

Galaxy Opal Tier Rewards

Overall Ratings: 99

Here is a list of the players you can purchase in this reward tier:

Wilt Chamberlain

These are just the starting rewards currently available. As 2K update the game more player may be available, so always keep your currency handy.