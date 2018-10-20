NBA 2K19: Memphis Grizzlies Player Ratings and Roster

The Memphis Grizzlies find themselves in a weird spot with a mix of aging stars and up-and-coming players with potential. Unfortunately, they find themselves battling in the middle ground and not being rewarded with playoff finishes or high draft picks.

Without much to look forward to, the Grizzlies will roll out the following players this season:

Starting Lineup

Mike Conley, PG (OVR 83)

Age: 30

Height: 6’1”

Traits: Two-Way Point

Best stats: Vertical, Ball Handling, Lateral Quickness

Not exactly the most threatening member on the team, Mike Conley only played a handful of games this past season. Even though it was minimal, he was still able to scrape together a 17.1 point average and 4.1 assists, but don’t expect him to be able to rebound anything with only 2.3 rebounds averaged.

Dillon Brooks, SG (OVR 75)

Age: 22

Height: 6’6”

Traits: Scoring Wing

Best stats: Layups, Stamina, 3Pt

Although he played in more than 80 games last season with the Grizzlies, Dillon Brooks has had less than stellar performances. Averaging just 11.0 points per game, and 1.6 assists, his only redeeming quality might be that he has 3.1 rebounds per game averaged, if that can be considered decent. Hopefully this season he can post a few better numbers. Brooks is an under-the-radar player that can contribute to a game more than a stat sheet will show.

Kyle Anderson, SF (OVR 77)

Age: 25

Height: 6’9”

Traits: Two-Way Wing

Best stats: Steals, Lateral Quickness, Mid-Range

Having only played with the San Antonio Spurs for his career thus far, Kyle Anderson will be looking to finally prove himself on a new stage. He will have a long climb, however. Even when on the Spurs, Anderson only managed to average 7.9 points and 2.7 assists per game. He's a bit better with his 5.4 total rebounds average, and holds a 52.7 FG%. Hopefully, he will be able to prove that he deserves to be on the court this year.

Jaren Jackson Jr., PF (OVR 78)

Age: 19

Height: 6’11”

Traits: Elite Defender

Best stats: Blocks, Lateral Quickness, Layups

The single dark horse on the Grizzlies, Jaren Jackson has the possibility of surprising everyone this year. This being his first NBA season, and being a 1st round draft pick, many Grizzlies fans are expecting good things from him. It will be up to Jackson Jr. to decide if he will live up to their expectations, or not.

Marc Gasol, C (OVR 85)

Age: 33

Height: 7’1”

Traits: Two-Way Star

Best stats: Strength, Post Offense, Blocks

The man with a plan, somewhat, Marc Gasol is the experience that the Grizzlies are hoping to lean on. Posting up a decent 17.2 points per game, 8.1 rebounds per game, and 4.2 average assists, Gasol isn’t called Big Spain for nothing.

NBA 2K19 Memphis Grizzlies Roster