NBA 2K19: Indiana Pacers Player Ratings and Roster

One of the top 5 teams in the Eastern conference from the 2018 season, the Indiana Pacers are attempting to work on their dream run, possibly pushing into the top 3 teams. With a solid lineup of players, they hope to upset a lot of teams’ dreams.

Starting Lineup

Darren Collison, PG (OVR 79)

Age: 31

Height: 6’0”

Traits: Offensive Star

Best Attributes: Ball handling, Mid-Range, Lateral Quickness

After returning to one of his old teams in the Indiana Pacers, Darren Collison is hoping to recreate his seasons prior to when he was just starting out. Averaging 12.4 points per game and 5.4 assists, he had his highest FG% of all time in .468. There may still be a spark left in him.

Victor Oladipo, SG (OVR 88)

Age: 26

Height: 6’4”

Traits: Two-Way Star

Best Attributes: Steals, Lateral Quickness, Vertical

An extremely strong player, Victor Oladipo had one of the best seasons of his career in the 2017-2018 season. He averaged a total of 23.1 points per game, up from 15.9 in the 2016-2017 season, and had 2.4 steals averaged per game as well. This is on top of only having a .477 FG%, making him a force to be reckoned with when he finds those openings.

Tyreke Evans, SF (OVR 80)

Age: 29

Height: 6’6”

Traits: Versatile Playmaker

Best stats: Ball handling, layups, Passing

With quite a few years of play under his belt, Tyreke Evans looked like he did when he started in his rookie year last season. Averaging 19.4 points, just shy of his all time 20.1 average, he also posted 5.2 assists, as well as 5.1 rebounds on average.

Domantas Sabonis, PF (OVR 79)

Age: 22

Height: 6’11”

Traits: Low Post Star

Best Rebounding, Strength, Layups

Still fresh in his years, Domantas had an average season last year with the Pacers. Averaging just 11.6 points per game, and only really holding a decent rebound average with 7.7, he is hoping to expand these numbers, as he had a fairly decent .514 FG%.

Myles Turner, C (OVR 80)

Age: 22

Height: 6’11”

Traits: Crafty Inside-Outside Threat

Best Attributes: Blocks, Mid-Range, Stamina

Having played with the Pacers through his entire career, Myles Turner is hoping to show that he deserves the spot on the team with his strong defensive plays. While only averaging 12.7 points last season, he did have a decent 6.4 rebounds and 1.8 blocks averaged. Many are looking at him to be the strong defensive board to hold down the floor.

