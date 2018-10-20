NBA 2K19: Denver Nuggets Player Ratings and Roster

Fans had high hopes for the Denver Nuggets after they acquired Paul Millsap during the free agency period immediately preceding last season. After barely missing the playoffs, the squad will look to move up the ranks once more to extend their play into the postseason.

Starting Lineup

Isaiah Thomas, PG (OVR 80)

Age: 29

Height: 5’9”

Traits: Athletic Playmaker

Best stats: Ball Handling, Acceleration, Mid-Range

A little bit of a hot headed individual, Isaiah Thomas will be playing his first season with the Nuggets after being traded from the Lakers. Previously, he only played a few games for them, but posted quite a few good numbers, with a 15.2 average points, 4.8 assists, and around 2.1 rebounds per game. He will be hoping to replicate, as well as improve, on his previous season by a wide margin to prove he deserves the starting position.

Jamal Murray, SG (OVR 81)

Age: 21

Height: 6’4”

Traits: Offensive Star

Best stats: Ball Handling, Mid-Range, 3Pt

Another young stud looking to make his mark, Jamal has seen his role with the Nuggets grow quickly. Last season he started at point guard and averaged 16.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. He started 80 games, up from the 9 games he started during his rookie season the year prior.

Gary Harris, SF (OVR 83)

Age: 24

Height: 6’4”

Traits: Two-Way Guard

Best stats: Lateral Quickness, 3Pt, Layups

After coming off the bench as a rookie, Gary Harris has proven himself as a reliable asset to the Nuggets. The only issue with Harris is staying healthy as he has missed a significant number of games that past two years. Last season, he averaged 17.5 points, 2.3 3-pointers made and 2.9 assists per game.

Paul Millsap, PF (OVR 82)

Age: 33

Height: 6’8”

Traits: Two-Way Player

Best stats: Post Offense, Strength, Stamina

One of the older members of the Nuggets roster, as well as another one looking to make a strong appearance, Paul Millsap did not have a great first year with the Nuggets last season. In his few games played during 2017, he did manage to pull 14.6 points on average, as well as 6.4 rebounds per game. Many hope to see him bump up into the higher numbers, considering he has a salary of $20 million on the line.

Nikola Jokic, C (OVR 89)

Age: 23

Height: 6’10”

Traits: Offensive Superstar

Best stats: Post Offense, Layups, Rebounding

Just like with the other members of the starting lineup, Nikola Jokic is a mostly untested player. He has become one of the more valuable players at the center position and is a true playmaker. Last season he averaged 18.5 points, 10.7 rebounds and a whopping 6.1 assists per game.

NBA 2K19 Denver Nuggets Roster