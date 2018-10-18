NBA 2K19: Dallas Mavericks Player Ratings and Roster

The Dallas franchise is long removed from any success in the regular season. As franchise great, Dirk Nowitzki, fades into retirement, the team continues to look for rebuilding pieces via the draft. The team may have gotten the steal of the draft this summer in Luka Doncic, a player that NBA 2K rates as its top rookie along with number one pick Deandre Ayton.

Starting Lineup

Dennis Smith Jr., PG (OVR 78)

Age: 20

Height: 6’3”

Traits: Athletic Playmaker

Best stats: Vertical, Ball Handling, Speed

DSJ had much success during his rookie season last year, to the tune of 15.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists. The Mavericks have high hopes for the young combo of Smith Jr. and Doncic to carry this franchise out of the rough times they have experienced recently.

Luka Doncic, SG (OVR 79)

Age: 19

Height: 6’7”

Traits: Versatile Playmaker

Best stats: Ball Handling, Stamina, Speed

Doncic joins the Mavericks as the number 3 overall pick from this summer’s NBA Draft. The rookie comes in with plenty of hype, having gained valuable experience through professional ball overseas. Many members of the media have Luka listed as the top talent in this draft class and expect him to excel right away. The NBA 2K19 starting lineup is a bit off, as the Mavericks have listed Doncic as their starting power forward for the time being while Nowitzki recovers from injury.

Harrison Barnes, SF (OVR 82)

Age: 26

Height: 6’8”

Traits: All-Around Small Forward

Best stats: Vertical, Stamina, Layups

Barnes has served as the team’s reliable leading scorer ever since coming over from the Warriors. Last season he averaged 18.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2 assists per game. As Barnes approaches his prime, the important situation to keep an eye on is his fit with Dennis Smith Jr. and Luka Doncic.

Dirk Nowitzki, PF (OVR 78)

Age: 40

Height: 7’0”

Traits: Crafty Inside-Outside Threat

Best stats: Post Offense, Layups, Mid-Range

It’s crazy to think that Dirk has been hanging around the league for two decades. While he’s nowhere near as dominant as he once was, the finesse and efficiency displayed in his game is what has allowed him to stay in the league so long. Last year he averaged 12 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 24.7 minutes per game.

DeAndre Jordan, C (OVR 86)

Age: 30

Height: 6’11”

Traits: Defensive Star

Best stats: Dunks, Rebounding, Strength

The Mavericks decided to give Jordan another chance after he previously spurned them in free agency. After spending his entire career with the Clippers, Jordan comes to Dallas following a season in which he averaged 12 points, 15.2 rebounds and 0.9 blocks per game. Look for the ultra-efficient big man to get plenty of easy dunks off feeds from Smith Jr. and Doncic.

NBA 2K19 Dallas Mavericks Roster