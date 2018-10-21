NBA 2K19: Boston Celtics Player Ratings and Roster

Largely considered the top contender from the eastern conference, the Celtics are eager at a shot at the finals now that King James has finally left the conference. Starting the season with a rehabilitated Gordon Hayward and Kyrie Irving provides many reasons for this team to be excited.

Starting Lineup

Kyrie Irving, PG (OVR 93)

Age: 26

Height: 6’3”

Traits: Offensive Superstar

Best stats: Mid-Range, Ball Handling, Acceleration

Kyrie performed very well during his first season in Boston last year, to the tune of 24.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.1 assists. Unfortunately, his season was cut short to just 60 games played, and he had to miss all of the playoffs. The hope is that the new power combo of Irving and Hayward can find success together this year. Irving recently verbally committed to the Celtics long term with his intentions to resign in Boston as a free agent next summer.

Jaylen Brown, SG (OVR 84)

Age: 21

Height: 6’7”

Traits: Lockdown Defender

Best stats: Lateral Quickness, Vertical, Ball Handling

Brown is an underrated talent for the Celtics as he was often overlooked by the media due to the depth and stars on the team. However, he found success with averages of 14.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. Improvements to his free throw efficiency would help his overall production.

Gordon Hayward, SF (OVR 88)

Age: 28

Height: 6’8”

Traits: Offensive Star

Best stats: Stamina Layups, Lateral Quickness

Hayward joined the Celtics last season as their biggest free agent acquisition in recent history. However, their excitement was cut short just 5 minutes of play into the new season when Hayward suffered a gruesome ankle injury after totaling just 2 points and 1 rebound. He returns this season both hungry and anxious to play again.

Jayson Tatum, PF (OVR 87)

Age: 20

Height: 6’8”

Traits: Offensive Star

Best stats: Mid-Range, 3PT, Stamina

The Celtics are a blessed squad in that they have both proven veterans and elite young talent. Tatum was a welcome addition to the team as a rookie, with averages of 13.9 points, 5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. With his incredible shooting efficiency and well-rounded game, he should not have trouble still providing value with the return of the Boston stars.

Al Horford, C (OVR 86)

Age: 32

Height: 6’10”

Traits: Two-Way Superstar

Best stats: Strength, Post Offense, Stamina

Horford anchors the interior as one of the league’s better veteran big men. He averaged 12.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.7 assists last season. Boston benefits greatly from his durability and ability to compete inside.

NBA 2K19 Boston Celtics Roster