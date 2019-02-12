header decal
12 Feb 2019

NBA 2K19: All-Time Raptors Player Ratings and Roster

The only current Canadian team in the league, the Raptors have an entire country's support to do well.

Starting Lineup

NBA 2K19 All-Time Raptors Roster

If you want new, look no further than the Toronto Raptors. They have the shortest amount of seasons behind their organization, and it definitely shows. Having only a .466 W-L%, they’ve made 10 playoff appearances in their time in the NBA. Of those 10 appearances, the furthest they have gotten is the Eastern Conference Finals.

Starting Lineup

Vince, Carter, SF/SG (95)

Age: 23

Height: 6’6” 

Traits: Two-Way Superstar

Best Stats: Vertical, Stamina, Dunks

Although he hasn’t played with them for some time, Vince Carter is still known as a legend to the Raptors. During his 403 games with them in 7 years, he held a 23.4 point average per game, as well as a solid 5.2 rebounds per game and 3.9 assists. What’s impressive, though, is the 1.3 steals he was able to muster per game and 1.0 blocks per game as well, while still only being average height.

DeMar DeRozan, SG/SF (89)

Age: 27

Height: 6’7”

Traits: Playmaking Finisher

Best Attributes: Layups, Stamina, Mid-Range

Although DeMar DeRozan may not be on the Raptors roster anymore, his legacy with the team still holds true. During his 675 games with the Raptors, DeRozan was able to put up 19.7 points per game, as well as a solid 1.0 steals per game. HE also held a 3.1 average for assists and 4.1 average for rebounds, making him solid for possible counterplays on the court.

Kyle Lowry, PG (88)

Age: 30

Height: 6’0”

Traits: All-Around Superstar

Best Stats: Stamina, Ball Handling, Layups

After having a few brief seasons with the Rockets and Grizzlies, Kyle Lowry is finally settling in with the Raptors, and it seems to fit him just fine. So far, Lowry has been able to put up 17.5 points on average per game, as well as 7.0 assists per game. He also holds 1.5 steals per game, and 4.8 rebounds per game, making him a strong all-around player.

Damon Stoudamire, PG (86)

Age: 23

Height: 5’10”

Traits: Offensive Superstar

Best Stats: Stamina, Ball Handling, Passing

Although his time with the Raptors was quite short, Damon Stoudamire nonetheless put up some fantastic numbers. in just the 200 games that Stoudamire played in, he was able to accumulate an average of 19.6 points per game, as well as 8.8 assists per game. He also held a nice 1.5 steals and 4.1 rebounds per game just to top it all off and prove that he could do both offense and defense.

Antonio Davis, C/PF (85)

Age: 32

Height: 6’9”

Traits: Two-Way Star

Best Stats: Rebounding, Stamina, Post Offense

Although not the most impressive player on the court, when Antonio Davis was on the court, you knew business was about to get started. Averaging 12.9 points per game during his 310 games with the Raptors, he was able to hold onto a 1.7 assist per game as well. But, his more impressive feats were getting at least 1 block in per game, as well as averaging 9.2 rebounds per game, with 6.1 of those on defense.

NBA 2K19 All-Time Raptors Roster

Name OVR Position Height Age
Vince Carter95SG6’623
DeMar DeRozan89SG6’727
Kyle Lowry88PG6’030
Damon Stoudamire86PG5’1023
Antonio Davis85PF6’932
Tracy McGrady85SG6’821
Morris Peterson84SG6’728
Jose Calderon84PG6’326
Doug Christie84SG6’628
Jonas Valanciunas81C7’025
Louis Williams81SG6’128
Amir Johnson80PF6’926
Terrence Ross80SF6’723
Alvin Williams80SG6’527
Serge Ibaka80PF6’1027
