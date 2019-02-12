NBA 2K19: All-Time Raptors Player Ratings and Roster

If you want new, look no further than the Toronto Raptors. They have the shortest amount of seasons behind their organization, and it definitely shows. Having only a .466 W-L%, they’ve made 10 playoff appearances in their time in the NBA. Of those 10 appearances, the furthest they have gotten is the Eastern Conference Finals.

Starting Lineup

Vince, Carter, SF/SG (95)

Age: 23

Height: 6’6”

Traits: Two-Way Superstar

Best Stats: Vertical, Stamina, Dunks

Although he hasn’t played with them for some time, Vince Carter is still known as a legend to the Raptors. During his 403 games with them in 7 years, he held a 23.4 point average per game, as well as a solid 5.2 rebounds per game and 3.9 assists. What’s impressive, though, is the 1.3 steals he was able to muster per game and 1.0 blocks per game as well, while still only being average height.

DeMar DeRozan, SG/SF (89)

Age: 27

Height: 6’7”

Traits: Playmaking Finisher

Best Attributes: Layups, Stamina, Mid-Range

Although DeMar DeRozan may not be on the Raptors roster anymore, his legacy with the team still holds true. During his 675 games with the Raptors, DeRozan was able to put up 19.7 points per game, as well as a solid 1.0 steals per game. HE also held a 3.1 average for assists and 4.1 average for rebounds, making him solid for possible counterplays on the court.

Kyle Lowry, PG (88)

Age: 30

Height: 6’0”

Traits: All-Around Superstar

Best Stats: Stamina, Ball Handling, Layups

After having a few brief seasons with the Rockets and Grizzlies, Kyle Lowry is finally settling in with the Raptors, and it seems to fit him just fine. So far, Lowry has been able to put up 17.5 points on average per game, as well as 7.0 assists per game. He also holds 1.5 steals per game, and 4.8 rebounds per game, making him a strong all-around player.

Damon Stoudamire, PG (86)

Age: 23

Height: 5’10”

Traits: Offensive Superstar

Best Stats: Stamina, Ball Handling, Passing

Although his time with the Raptors was quite short, Damon Stoudamire nonetheless put up some fantastic numbers. in just the 200 games that Stoudamire played in, he was able to accumulate an average of 19.6 points per game, as well as 8.8 assists per game. He also held a nice 1.5 steals and 4.1 rebounds per game just to top it all off and prove that he could do both offense and defense.

Antonio Davis, C/PF (85)

Age: 32

Height: 6’9”

Traits: Two-Way Star

Best Stats: Rebounding, Stamina, Post Offense

Although not the most impressive player on the court, when Antonio Davis was on the court, you knew business was about to get started. Averaging 12.9 points per game during his 310 games with the Raptors, he was able to hold onto a 1.7 assist per game as well. But, his more impressive feats were getting at least 1 block in per game, as well as averaging 9.2 rebounds per game, with 6.1 of those on defense.

