NBA 2K19: All-Time Orlando Magic Player Ratings and Roster

One of the newer teams to the NBA, the Orlando Magic only have 30 seasons under their belt. In that time, they’ve made 14 playoff appearances. Unfortunately, they do not have any championships to show for it, as their overall record is 1136-1244, coming out to a not so great .477 W-L%.

Starting Lineup

Tracy McGrady, SG/PG (95)

Age: 24

Height:6’8”

Traits: All-Around Superstar

Best Stats: Vertical, Stamina, Layups

With 4 seasons with the Magic, Tracy Mcgrady made his mark as a solid reason as to why he’s a superstar. During his 4 seasons with the Magic, he held a solid 28.1 points per game, as well as 7.0 rebounds per game. He definitely deserves the Hall of Fame spot he is in currently.

Penny Hardaway, PG/SG (93)

Age: 24

Height: 6’7”

Traits: All-Around Superstar

Best Attributes: Layups, Stamina, Ball Handling

Penny Hardaway has certainly made a name for himself as a coach in the NBA. However, he was an extremely solid player during his NBA career with the Orlando Magic between ‘93-’99. During the ‘95’96 season, he was able to secure a 21.7 average score per game, as well as 7.2 assists per game in the ‘94-’95 season. the most impressive, however, was the ‘93-’94 season where he was able to secure 2.3 steals per game, making him a monster if you let him get away from your point of view.

Dwight Howard, C (93)

Age: 25

Height: 6’11”

Traits: Two-Way Star

Best Stats: Dunks, Rebounding, Blocks

Dwight Howard was an absolute beast straight out of the gate. Although he’s transferred to a few different teams recently, his 8 seasons with the Magic were, well, magical. He averaged a solid 18.4 points per game, as well as a monstrous 2.2 blocks per game as well. This, coupled with the towering 13.0 rebounds per game made him the big man on the court no matter where he went.

﻿Shaquille O’Neal, C/PF (93)

﻿

Age: 22

Height: 7’1”

Traits: Two-Way Star

Best Stats: Strength, Vertical, Dunks

Although Shaquille O’Neal is better known for his few select fights, as well as on-desk talent, he was a monster of a big man during his early years. In his first 4 years of professional play, he held a monstrous 27.2 points per game as a center, while also crushing the competition and stuffing shots with 2.8 blocks per game. he also held 12.5 rebounds per game, which helped contribute to the ridiculous amount of points scored. We just will forget about his free throws.

Rashard Lewis, PF/SF (87)

Age: 28

Height: 6’10”

Traits: Inside-Outside Star

Best Stats: 3PT, Mid-Range, Layups

Rashard Lewis is more well known for his time with Seattle, but his 4 seasons with the Orlando Magic cannot be forgotten. Averaging a solid 16.3 points per game, he also held a solid 5.1 rebounds per game. he also has a strong 1.1 steals per game, along with a decent 2.1 assists per game.

NBA 2K19 All-Time Orlando Magic Roster