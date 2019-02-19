NBA 2K19: All-Time Milwaukee Bucks Player Ratings and Roster

The Bucks aren’t exactly the most star-studded roster with a star-studded history. Nevertheless, they have had some fantastic players in the past, which have helped them secure their 30 playoff appearances and 1 championship in 51 seasons. These are the Milwaukee Bucks All-Time Greats.

Starting Lineup

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, C/PF (99)

Age: 27

Height: 7’2”

Traits: Two-Way Star

Best Stats: Layups, Post offense, Rebounding

Although he’s labeled as a Two Way star, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is most definitely an all-around superstar. His overall averages were absolutely insane. throughout his entire career, he averaged 24.6 points per game, as well as 11.2 rebounds per game and 3.6 assists per game. But, during his time with the Bucks, he was able to nail an amazing 30.4 points per game, as well as 15.3 rebounds per game, smashing his average out of the water.

Oscar Robertson, PG/SG (94)

Age: 32

Height: 6’5”

Traits: All-Around Superstar

Best Attributes: Passing, lateral Quickness, Layups

Although an old hand, Oscar Robertson was a beast during his years with the Bucks. Averaging a solid 16.3 points per game, he was able to push a solid 7.5 assists per game, as well as 1.1 steals per game and 4.9 rebounds per game.

Sidney Moncrief, SG/PG, (94)

Age: 26

Height: 6’3”

Traits: All-Around Superstar

Best Stats: Lateral Quickness, Stamina, Layups

Sidney Moncrief may not be as well known as the others on this list, but he was still a legend. Having played with the Bucks for 10 seasons, he was able to hold a 16.7 points per game average, peaking at 22.5 points per game during his prime of the Bucks seasons. he also held a solid 5.0 rebounds per game, and 3.9 assists per game as well.

Marques Johnson, SF/SG (92)

Age: 23

Height: 6’7”

Traits: One of a Kind

Best Stats: Layups, Vertical, Mid-Range

With a majority of his professional career being under the Milwaukee Bucks, Marques Johnson definitely made his statement once over and over. Averaging 21.0 points per game during his tenure with the Bucks, eh also held a solid 7.5 rebounds per game, and was able to have 3.7 assists per game, while still being offensive on defense, with an averaged 1.3 steals per game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, SF/SG (OVR 90)

Age: 23

Height: 6’11”

Traits: All-Around Superstar

Best Stats: Stamina, Lateral Quickness, Layups

Giannis Antetokounmpo has gone from bench-warmer to all-time great for the Milwaukee Bucks. After starting out in 2014 with a measly 6.8 points average, he’s since skyrocketed, with his past 2018 season netting him an average of 26.9 points per game. Not only that, he was able to average 10.0 rebounds per game while holding above 1 steal and block per game, making him an absolute monster on the court.

NBA 2K19 All-Time Milwaukee Bucks Roster