NBA 2K19: All-Time Miami Heat Player Ratings and Roster

The Miami Heat are a relatively young franchise in relation, having joined the NBA as an expansion team in 1988. Regardless, the franchise has experienced plenty of success and talented players. With titles in 2006, 2012, 2013, the team has plenty of bragging rights and a city that is attractive to free agents.

Starting Lineup

LeBron James, SF (OVR 99)

Age: 28

Height: 6’8”

Traits: All-Around Superstar

Best Stats: Layups, Lateral Quickness, Stamina

In one of the biggest free agency signing periods in NBA history, the King decided to “take his talents to South Beach”. While in Miami, LeBron learned how to win titles. With four trips to the Finals and two titles, the signing of James was considered a success. During his peak season in Miami, James averaged 27.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.9 steals per game.

Dwyane Wade, SG (OVR 97)

Age: 27

Height: 6’4”

Traits: All-Around Superstar

Best Attributes: Layups, Mid-Range, Speed

Wade is a staple of the Heat franchise and contributed heavily to all three titles the Heat have won. While Wade did leave for about a year and a half, he has returned to Miami to wrap up his career. As a 12x All-Star and 3x Champion, Wade has experienced plenty of success in his career. With career averages of 22.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.6 steals per game, Wade is sure to find himself in the Hall-of-Fame in the near future.

Alonzo Mourning, C (OVR 95)

Age: 30

Height: 6’10”

Traits: Two-Way Superstar

Best Stats: Post Offense, Blocks, Strength

Alonzo Mourning played for the Miami Heat from 1995 until 2002, and then again from 2005 until 2008. Mourning was a member of the 2006 NBA Title team and a 7x All-Star, before retiring in 2009. He averaged 17.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game.

﻿Shaquille O’Neal, C (OVR 89)

﻿

Age: 33

Height: 7’1”

Traits: Two-Way Star

Best Stats: Strength, Blocks, Rebounding

Known by various nicknames, Shaq played for a total of 6 different NBA teams during his career. His stint with the Heat ran from 2004 to 2008 and was in the later years of his career. He won one title with the Heat in 2006 with the help of Dwyane Wade and Alonzo Mourning. While his numbers in Miami were below his career numbers, O’Neal was still a force to be reckoned with. During his career, Shaq averaged 23.7 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.3 block per game. During his championship season in Miami, he averaged 20 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game.

Tim Hardaway, PG (OVR 88)

Age: 30

Height: 6’0”

Traits: All-Around Superstar

Best Stats: Ball Handling, Speed, Acceleration

Hardaway was a superstar that played for the Heat from 1996 until 2001. While he never won any titles, he did find success during his playing days to the tune of 5 All-Star awards. During his career, he averaged 17.7 points, 8.2 assists and 1.6 steals per game. During his peak season in Miami, he averaged 20.3 points, 8.6 assists and 1.9 steals per game.

NBA 2K19 All-Time Miami Heat Player Roster