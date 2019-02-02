header decal
02 Feb 2019

NBA 2K19: All-Time Los Angeles Clippers Player Ratings and Roster

While not the most popular team in LA, this franchise has experienced more relevancy recently.

Starting Lineup

NBA 2K19 All-Time Los Angeles Clippers Roster

The Los Angeles Clippers are definitely not the most stand out Los Angeles team to be in the NBA. having only a .404 W-L%, in their 49 seasons of play, they’ve only ever made it to the Playoffs 13 times, with none of those resulting in a championship. Despite this, the Clippers have been able to pump out a few legends in their own right, many of which have gone on to be legends even after their All-Star performances with the Clippers.

Starting Lineup

Bob McAdoo, C/PF (94)﻿

﻿

Age: 23

Height: 6’9” 

Traits: Two-Way Superstar

Best Stats: Layups, Rebounding, Blocks

Bob Mcadoo is definitely someone that everyone knows of when it comes to the Clippers. Having been on the team when the team was based in Buffalo, he definitely earned his Hall of Fame spot after having an average of 28.2 points throughout 5 seasons with the Clippers, as well as 12.7 rebounds per game and 2.4 blocks per game while having 1.1 steals as well.

Chris Paul, PG (92)

Age: 30

Height: 6’0”

Traits: All-Around Superstar

Best Attributes: Layups, Mid-Range, Passing

While on the Clippers, Chris Paul had a pretty decent record. Averaging 18.8 points per game, he also held a strong 2.2 steals per game, as well as a monstrous 9.8 assists per game. This made him the forefront of a specialist in terms of upending the flow of the opponents.

Blake Griffin, PF/C (90)

Age: 22

Height: 6’10”

Traits: Offensive Superstar

Best Stats: Dunks, Strength, Rebounding

Having played with the Clippers for 8 seasons, it’s safe to say that he still isn’t finished with the league. Just during his opening years, he ended with a 21.6 average points per game, as well as 1.0 steals per game, while still maintaining 9.3 assists per game, making him a strong team player.

Elton Brand, PF/C (89)

Age: 27

Height: 6’9”

Traits: Two-Way Star

Best Stats: Rebounding, Strength, Stamina

Elton Brand recently started up in the administration area of the NBA, but during his years of play, he held up as one of the stronger big men in the league. During the 7 seasons with the Clippers, Brand was able to net a 20.3 average points scored over the season, as well as 10.3 rebounds per game, while having a massive 2.3 blocks per game, making him a beefy wall that not many could break through.

World B. Free, PG/SG (88)

Age: 25

Height: 6’2”

Traits: offensive Superstar

Best Stats: Layups, Vertical, 3PT

Don’t let the name fool you. During his 2 seasons with the Clippers, World B. Free made his mark in NBA history. Averaging 29.4 points per game, he held a strong 1.3 steals per game, as well as 4.3 assists per game, along with a nice 3.7 rebounds to top it all off.

Name OVR Position Height Age
Bob McAdoo94PF6’923
Chris Paul92PG6’030
Blake Griffin90PF6’1022
Elton Brand89C6’827
World B. Free88SG6’225
DeAndre Jordan87C6’1126
Ron Haprer87PG6’628
Corey Maggette 86SF6’624
Danny Manning86PF6’1027
Bill Walton85C6’1132
Eric Gordon84SG6’420
J.J. Redick83SG6’431
Quentin Richardson82SG6’624
Jamal Crawford82SG6’534
Darius Miles80SF6’920
