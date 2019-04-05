NBA 2K19: All-Time Golden State Warriors Player Ratings and Roster

The most recent years have been a glorious period for the Golden State Warriors. Surprisingly, even for their recent success, the Warriors hold a .484 W-L% over their 73 seasons. They also have only had 34 playoff appearances, and only 6 of those converted to championships.

Starting Lineup

Wilt Chamberlain, C/PF (98)

Age: 25

Height:7’1”

Traits: Two-Way Star

Best Stats: Stamina, Post offense, Rebounding

A player that has definitely done his fair share and then some, Wilt Chamberlain was one of a kind. Having played six seasons with the Warriors, he was able to average, not peak, but average 41.5 points per game, which is one of the highest, if not highest, career averages. His peak sat at 50.4 points per game, which was gotten during the ‘61’62 season. His all time highest amount of rebounds per game was during ‘60-’61 season, where he averaged 27.2 rebounds per game. Through all this, he was still able to maintain 3.0 assists per game with the Warriors.

Stephen Curry, PG (96)

Age: 28

Height: 6’3”

Traits: All-Around Superstar

Best Attributes: 3PT, Ball Handling, Stamina

Stephen Curry has definitely been on fire, becoming a household name after becoming the star of the Golden State Warriors in the midst of their league dominance for the past few years. Over his career, he has been able to hold a total average of 23.5 points per game, with a peak at 30.1 points per game during ‘15-’16. Coincidentally, this was the same year he was able to average 2.1 steals per game, while also averaging a solid 6.7 assists per game.

Kevin Durant, SF/PF (96)

Age: 29

Height: 6’9”

Traits: All-Around Superstar

Best Stats: Layups, Mid-Range, Lateral Quickness

An elite talent on the court, Kevin Durant does not shy away from many challenges. He has proven why he’s chosen for MVP so many times, through amazing gameplay and skills. Although he’s only completed 2 seasons with the Warriors, he was able to average a solid 26.3 points per game with them, as well as a strong 7.0 rebounds per game, and 5.0 assists per game, while still blocking up to 1.7 times per game.

Rick Barry, SF/PF (95)

Age: 31

Height: 6’7”

Traits: One of a Kind

Best Stats: Mid-Range, Stamina, Layups

Rick Barry may have a pretty simple name, but don’t let that fool you. Having played out eight seasons with the Warriors, Barry was able to solidify a nice 25.6 points per game, as well as 2.3 steals per game throughout his eight years. He also held a solid 7.3 rebounds per game, before adding the icing on the top of 5.1 assists per game.

Chris Mullin, SF/SG (94)

Age: 25

Height: 6’7”

Traits: Two-Way Star

Best Stats: Mid-Range, 3PT, Layups

Another hall of famer from the Warriors history, Chris Mullin always knew what to do at just the right times to get a few baskets in. Averaging 20.1 points per game over 13 seasons, he peaked with 26.5 points per game in ‘88-’89, while still holding a solid 2.1 steals per game, as well as 4.1 assists per game.

NBA 2K19 All-Time Golden State Warriors Roster