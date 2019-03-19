NBA 2K19: All-Time Denver Nuggets Player Ratings and Roster

An overall mediocre team, The Denver Nuggets have not had the most success. Instead, they’ve settled for an overall average play, with a decent lineup each year. Out of their 52 seasons as an organization, they’ve made 33 playoff appearances, 24 with the NBA and 9 with the ABA. But, even though they are more middle of the pack, not that they haven’t had some amazing players come to their bench.

Starting Lineup

David Thompson, SG/SF (95)

Age: 22

Height: 6’4”

Traits: One of a Kind

Best Stats: Vertical, Layups, Acceleration

Although he only played for seven years, David Thompson was undoubtedly one of the greats. During his 7 seasons with the Nuggets, Thompson was able to score 24.1 point son average through his 498 games, as well as hold 1.1 steals per game, while still having 3.4 assists per game and 4.3 rebounds per game.

Carmelo Anthony, SF/PF (94)

Age: 24

Height: 6’8”

Traits: Scoring machine

Best Attributes: Mid-Range, Stamina, Speed

Although he’s been known to float through a few different teams now, Carmelo Anthony got his start out with the Denver Nuggets, and what a few years those were. During his eight seasons with them, Anthony was able to average 24.8 points per game, 1.1 steals per game, and 3.1 assists per game, with 6.3 rebounds per game to put the cherry on top.

Fat Lever, PG/SG (90)

Age: 27

Height: 6’3”

Traits: One of a Kind

Best Stats: Steals, Passing, lateral Quickness

Aside from the entertaining name, Fat Lever was able to prove that he had relevance on the court. During his six years with the Nuggets, he was able to secure 17.0 points per game, as well as a strong 2.5 steals per game and 7.5 assists per game. This made him very different from his namesake, as he was one of the faster players on the court.

Alex English, SF/PF (93)

Age: 29

Height: 6’7”

Traits: Offensive Superstar

Best Stats: Layups, Stamina, Mid-Range

Alex English definitely had some strong qualities, as he was inducted into the Hall of fame after his career ended. During his 11 seasons with the Denver Nuggets, he was able to hold a strong 25.9 point average per game, as well as 4.4 assists per game, and 5.6 rebounds per game. This made him incredibly strong, and one that should not be underestimated.

Dan Issel, PF/C (92)

Age: 28

Height: 6’9”

Traits: Two-Way Star

Best Stats: Post Offense, Rebounding, Strength

Although not the most well-remembered player from the Nuggets, Issel was definitely one to be feared when played against. During his 10 years with the Nuggets, he was able to hold a decent 20.7 points per game, he was also able to convert 8.3 rebounds per game, as well as 1.0 steals per game, making him deadly if you weren’t careful

NBA 2K19 All-Time Denver Nuggets Roster