NBA 2K19: All-Time Cleveland Cavaliers Player Ratings and Roster

Recent NBA fans are sure to understand why the Cleveland Cavaliers will now and forevermore be known as the franchise associated with LeBron James. As an Ohio native and one of the All-time greatest players of the game, history will always associate this team with the times he spurned the city and times he led it to greatness. The only championship this team has ever won came in 2016, led by none other than King James as he came back from a 1-3 deficit over the Golden State Warriors.

Starting Lineup

LeBron James, SF/PF (99)

Age: 24

Height: 6’8”

Traits: All-Around Superstar

Best Stats: layups, lateral Quickness, Stamina

Nicknamed “King James” as a stud player fresh out of high school, LeBron has very easily lived up to the title. After selecting James as the top overall pick in 2003, the Cavaliers enjoyed his presence from 2003 until 2010, and then again from 2014 until 2018. While his career is still alive and well, he has advanced to the NBA Finals a total of nine times so far, winning three of those trips. With career averages of 27.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.6 steals per game, the King is far from done.

Kyrie Irving, PG/SG (92)

Age: 25

Height: 6’3”

Traits: Offensive Superstar

Best Attributes: Mid-Range, Ball handling, Layups

Kyrie Irving, now with the Boston Celtics, grew his skills and flashy playstyle while starting his career in Cleveland. As the first overall pick in 2011, Irving played for the Cavs until 2017. He won one title in Cleveland alongside LeBron James. His career averages so far are very respectable, with 22.1 points, 5.6 assists and 1.3 steals per game.

Mark Price, PG/SG (91)

Age: 28

Height: 6’70”

Traits: Two-Way Star

Best Stats: 3PT, Mid Range, Passing

Mark Price played for 12 seasons in the NBA, with all but 3 of those seasons being played for the Cavaliers. He was a 4x All-Star and has had his jersey retired with the franchise. He has coached at various levels, including assistant coaching positions with multiple NBA teams. For his career, he averaged 15.2 points, 6.7 assists and 1.2 steals per game. More impressive was his accuracy, shooting 47.2% field goals and 90.4% free throws.

Brad Daugherty, C/PF (90)

Age: 25

Height: 7’0”

Traits: Two-Way Center

Best Stats: Post Offense, Rebounding, Strength

Although he may have been left out pretty often, Brad Daugherty is still a strong name in his own right. Placing himself on the map, he was able to get a nasty 19.0 points per game during his overall career, with a career high average of 21.6 points per game in ‘90-’91. He also held 9.5 rebounds per game throughout his career, and 3.7 assists per game as well.

Zydrunas Ilgauskas, C (88)

Age: 28

Height: 7’3”

Traits: Low Post Star

Best Stats: Post offense, Strength, Rebounding

After claiming his spot as the ‘97-’98 All-Rookie award, Zydrunas Ilgauskas would go on to prove that he wasn’t just a one time thing. Over his 12 seasons with the Cavaliers, he would average a decent 13.8 points per game, while holding a strong 7.7 rebounds per game as well. He would average 1.6 blocks per game, which is pretty amazing, almost enough to make us forget his 1 season with the Miami Heat.

