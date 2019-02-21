NBA 2K19: All-Time Chicago Bulls Player Ratings and Roster

The Bulls have definitely been a name in the business that has turned heads. Hosting some of the greatest players of all time, including Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen, they’ve been dominating for many seasons, letting them make 35 playoffs appearances and claiming 6 championships.

Starting Lineup

Michael Jordan, SG/SF (99)

Age: 25

Height: 6’6”

Traits: All-Around Superstar

Best Stats: Stamina, Layups, Mid-Range

What more can be said about Michael Jordan that others haven’t said twice over already? Pretty much one of the front runners as to why Basketball is so popular in the first place, his 13 year career run with the Bulls is nothing short of magical. Averaging a solid 31.5 points through all 13 seasons, he also held 6.3 rebounds per game, as well as 5.4 assists per game. The craziest thing, though, is the 2.5 steals he averaged through each game during his 13 seasons, making him the sharpest on the court.

Scottie Pippen, SF/SG (97)

Age: 26

Height: 6’8”

Traits: One of a Kind

Best Attributes: Steals, Lateral Quickness, Stamina

The other player to share most of the spotlight with Jordan, Scottie Pippen was definitely the Robin to Jordan’s Batman. Averaging a solid 17.7 points per game while he played with the Bulls, he also held a monstrous 2.1 steals per game, while still being able to have a 5.3 average assists per game. This made him integral to the Bulls’ success on the court.

Derrick Rose, PG (94)

Age: 22

Height: 6’3”

Traits: All-Around Superstar

Best Stats: Ball Handling, Vertical, Stamina

Although still currently active, Derrick Rose has definitely had less success than his days on the Bulls. During his 7 seasons run with the Bulls, he was able to pull an average of 19.7 points per game, peaking at 25.0 points per game in 09-10. He also had a solid 6.2 assists per game through his 7 seasons, and 3.7 rebounds per game just to top it off.

Artis Gilmore, C (94)

Age: 29

Height: 7’2”

Traits: Two-Way Star

Best Stats: Post offense, Rebounding, Strength

One of the lesser known players on the All-Star lineup, Gilmore was nonetheless a star in his own right. During his 7 years on the Bulls, he was able to net an average of 19.3 points per game, 2.1 blocks per game, and 11.1 rebounds per game. this made him quite possibly the best defender and blocker in the league at the time. He was even able to hit a 17.8 total rebounds right in his first year, and peaked at 18.3 total rebounds in 73-74.

Dennis Rodman, PF/SF (93)

Age: 35

Height: 6’7”

Traits: Defensive Star

Best Stats: Rebounding, Stamina, Vertical

Although Dennis Rodman was not the most prolific player on the court, but he was a strong defender if you needed one. He was only able to average 5.2 points per game over his short 3 years with the Bulls, but where he came in clutch was his absolutely monstrous rebounds. Through his 3 years, he held a 15.3 average, peaking at 18.7 rebounds per game during the ‘91-’92 season.

NBA 2K19 All-Time Chicago Bulls Roster