31 Jan 2019

NBA 2K19: All-Time Charlotte Hornets Player Ratings and Roster

With ownership vested in the GOAT Michael Jordan, fans expect this franchise to see an improvement in play.

Starting Lineup

NBA 2K19 All-Time Charlotte Hornets Roster

The Charlotte Hornets is still a relatively new team the NBA. Although they are only 29 seasons young, they have showed pretty low standards, as they have only had 10 different playoff runs, which have all ended in low endings. Although this is true, they do have some decent players that have left their mark on history.

Eddie Jones, SG/SF (89)

Age: 28

Height: 6’6” 

Traits: Two-Way Guard

Best Stats: Steals, Lateral Quickness, 3PT

Although he only ever played 2 seasons with the Hornets, he nevertheless had a decent average through those games. Averaging a high of 19.2 points per game during those 2 years, he also held an amazing 2.8 steals per game, as well as 4.2 assists, making him the strong playmaker for the team.

Glen Rice, SF (89)

Age: 30

Height: 6’7”

Traits: Two-Way Star

Best Attributes: 3PT, Stamina, Layups

Not many can claim the played in exactly 1000 games over their career, but Glen Rice did it. For 3 of the 15 seasons he played professionally, the Hornets seasons were the top of the top. Averaging 23.5 points per game through those three years, he also held a nice 1.0 steal per game and 2.4 assists per game as well, while still having 4.4 rebounds per game as well.

Larry Johnson, PF/SF (88)

Age: 24

Height: 6’7”

Traits: Offensive Superstar

Best Stats: Strength, Stamina, Post Offense

Having played 10 years in the NBA, Larry Johnson made his statement in his first 5 years of play while he was on the Hornets. Averaging a strong 19.6 points per game over 5 years, he also held a 4.1 assist average, along with a nice 9.2 rebounds per game to top it off.

Alonzo Mourning, C/PF (88)

Age: 25

Height: 6’10”

Traits: Two-Way Superstar

Best Stats: Blocks, Strength, Stamina

Although it was only 3 years out of his 16 years in the NBA, Alonzo mourning was a staple in the success of the Hornets’ organization. Averaging 21.3 points per game over the 3 years, he also held an amazingly impressive 10.1 rebounds per game, and 3.2 blocks per game, making him a straight up brick wall. 

Gerald Wallace, SF/PF (87)

Age: 27

Height: 6’7”

Traits: All-Around Superstar

Best Stats: Steals, Lateral Quickness, Stamina

Although not the most famous name in the league, Gerald Wallace nevertheless left his mark after 16 years of play. During his 7 seasons with the Hornets, he was able to average 16.4 points per game, as well as 1.8 steals and 1.2 blocks on average per game. Coupled with his 7.5 rebounds per game as well, and he was the monster for the period you didn’t want to deal with.

Name OVR Position Height Age
Eddie Jones89SG6’628
Glen Rice89SF6’730
Larry Johnson88PF6’624
Alonzo Mourning88C6’1025
Gerald Wallace87SF6’727
Kemba Walker86PG6’127
Al Jefferson86PF6’1029
Dell Curry85SG6’430
Muggsy Bogues85PG5’329
Kendall Gill85SF6’524
Baron Davis84PG6’323
Derrick Coleman84PF6’1033
Stephen Jackson83SF6’832
P.J. Brown83C6’1132
Emeka Okafor83C6’1025
