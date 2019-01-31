NBA 2K19: All-Time Charlotte Hornets Player Ratings and Roster

The Charlotte Hornets is still a relatively new team the NBA. Although they are only 29 seasons young, they have showed pretty low standards, as they have only had 10 different playoff runs, which have all ended in low endings. Although this is true, they do have some decent players that have left their mark on history.

Starting Lineup

Eddie Jones, SG/SF (89)

Age: 28

Height: 6’6”

Traits: Two-Way Guard

Best Stats: Steals, Lateral Quickness, 3PT

Although he only ever played 2 seasons with the Hornets, he nevertheless had a decent average through those games. Averaging a high of 19.2 points per game during those 2 years, he also held an amazing 2.8 steals per game, as well as 4.2 assists, making him the strong playmaker for the team.

Glen Rice, SF (89)

Age: 30

Height: 6’7”

Traits: Two-Way Star

Best Attributes: 3PT, Stamina, Layups

Not many can claim the played in exactly 1000 games over their career, but Glen Rice did it. For 3 of the 15 seasons he played professionally, the Hornets seasons were the top of the top. Averaging 23.5 points per game through those three years, he also held a nice 1.0 steal per game and 2.4 assists per game as well, while still having 4.4 rebounds per game as well.

Larry Johnson, PF/SF (88)

Age: 24

Height: 6’7”

Traits: Offensive Superstar

Best Stats: Strength, Stamina, Post Offense

Having played 10 years in the NBA, Larry Johnson made his statement in his first 5 years of play while he was on the Hornets. Averaging a strong 19.6 points per game over 5 years, he also held a 4.1 assist average, along with a nice 9.2 rebounds per game to top it off.

Alonzo Mourning, C/PF (88)

Age: 25

Height: 6’10”

Traits: Two-Way Superstar

Best Stats: Blocks, Strength, Stamina

Although it was only 3 years out of his 16 years in the NBA, Alonzo mourning was a staple in the success of the Hornets’ organization. Averaging 21.3 points per game over the 3 years, he also held an amazingly impressive 10.1 rebounds per game, and 3.2 blocks per game, making him a straight up brick wall.

Gerald Wallace, SF/PF (87)

Age: 27

Height: 6’7”

Traits: All-Around Superstar

Best Stats: Steals, Lateral Quickness, Stamina

Although not the most famous name in the league, Gerald Wallace nevertheless left his mark after 16 years of play. During his 7 seasons with the Hornets, he was able to average 16.4 points per game, as well as 1.8 steals and 1.2 blocks on average per game. Coupled with his 7.5 rebounds per game as well, and he was the monster for the period you didn’t want to deal with.

NBA 2K19 All-Time Charlotte Hornets Roster