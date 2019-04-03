NBA 2K19: All-Time Boston Celtics Player Ratings and Roster

The Boston Celtics have definitely been one of the oldest names in the league. Having gone 73 seasons, they have had 55 playoff appearances, as well as 17 championships under their belt, while holding a strong .590 W-L% to top it off. They’ve pumped out some of the best in the business, which has helped solidify their success into history.

Starting Lineup

Larry Bird, SF/PF (98)

Age: 28

Height:6’9”

Traits: All-Around Superstar

Best Stats: Mid-Range, 3PT, Stamina

Larry Bird is a legend no matter where he goes. Although he’s more recently known for coaching, his career with Boston was nothing short of illustrious. Over his 13 year career, he was able to get a grand average of 24.3 points per game, 1.7 steals per game, and 10 rebounds per game as well.

Bill Russell, C/PF (98)

Age: 28

Height: 6’10”

Traits: Two-Way Star

Best Attributes: Blocks, Dunks, Rebounding

Just like Bird, Bill Russell spent all 13 years of his career with the Boston Celtics. This led to him being known as one of the founding members of the illustrious team back in the 50s and 60s. Holding a decent average of 15.1 points per game, his main strength came from his defensive capabilities. He was able to average 22.5 rebounds per game, as well as 4.3 assists per game, making him a monster on defense and offense.

John Havlicek, SF/SG (96)

Age: 31

Height: 6’5”

Traits: All Around Superstar

Best Stats: Stamina, Steals, Lateral Quickness

15 years is a long career. Nowadays, players can go through 4-5 times in a career that long. But John Havlicek stayed with the Celtics for all 15 years, much like Bird and Russell. Averaging a total of 20.8 points per game through his entire career, he also held 1.2 steals per game and 4.8 assists per game, while still being able to get a decent 6.3 rebounds per game.

Bob Cousy, PG (95)

Age: 28

Height: 6’1”

Traits: All Around Superstar

Best Stats: Passing, Stamina, Mid-Range

In the 917 games he played with the Boston Celtics, we’d like to think that Bob Cousy would like to forget his small stint with the Cincinnati roster in ‘69-’70. During his 13 years with the Celtics, Cousy racked up an impressive 18.4 points per game. his main shining point, though, was in the 7.5 assists he averaged throughout all of his seasons, while he peaked at 8.9 assists per game in ‘55-’56. He also held a decent 5.2 rebounds per game to help on defense.

Kevin McHale, PF/C (95)

Age: 29

Height: 6’10”

Traits: Two-Way Superstar

Best Stats: Post offense, Stamina, Rebounding

Another long-standing member of the Celtics, Kevin McHale held all of his seasons with the Celtics, making himself a spot in the top dogs. Although he only had 17.9 points per game, which is a bit lower than compared to others, he held a strong 1.7 blocks per game, and 7.3 rebounds per game as well.

NBA 2K19 All-Time Boston Celtics Roster