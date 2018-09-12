NBA 2K19 All-Star Team Up: (East & West) Rosters and Player Ratings

Source: NBA 2K19

As all true NBA fans know, the NBA did away with the east vs. west All-Star game style as of last season. Now, the top 2 voted All-Stars serve as captains and get to draft their teams.

While NBA 2K19 still has it listed as conference teams, they've also got it broken down as "Team LeBron" and "Team Stephen" and the rosters reflect the draft choices from last season. For those that may not remember the rosters, we've provided you with a breakdown of each team for you to use in "Play Now" mode.

Team LeBron (Eastern conference All-Stars)

LeBron focused on size and players that like to get in the lane when picking his team.

Kyrie Irving (OVR 93)

Age: 26

Position: PG

Height: 6'3"

Traits: Offensive Superstar

Best stats: Mid Range, Ball Handling, Acceleration

It appears LeBron does not hold grudges as he selected the all-star point guard that spurned the Cavaliers with trade demands after reportedly not wanting to play under LeBron's shadow. He is your starting point guard. Irving averaged 24.4 points 3.8 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game.

Russell Westbrook (OVR 93)

Age: 29

Position: PG

Height: 6'3"

Traits: All-Around Superstar

Best stats: Ball Handling, Speed, Acceleration

LeBron couldn't resist picking Mr Triple-Double and will roll with two point guards in his starting lineup. For lineup sake, Westbrook is slotted as the starting shooting guard here. Westbrook averaged 25.4 points, 10.1 rebounds and 10.3 assists last season.

Kevin Durant (OVR 97)

Age: 29

Position: SF

Height: 6'9"

Traits: Two-Way Superstar

Best stats: Layups, Mid-Range, 3Pt

While the NBA did not disclose pick order, it appears LeBron likely selected KD as his top choice. For one, he wanted the best player available. Additionally, breaking up KD and Curry was a strategic decision. Durant averaged 26.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.8 blocks per game last season.

LeBron James (OVR 98)

Age: 33

Position: SF

Height: 6'8"

Traits: All-Around Superstar

Best stats: Stamina, Layups, Passing

Obviously James will start on his own team, but he also is starting two small forwards similar to the two point guard approach. With a lack of defense in the all-star game, it's ok to just roll out your top players and let them ball out. James averaged 27.5 points, 9.1 assists, 8.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game last season.

Anthony Davis (OVR 94)

Age: 25

Position: PF

Height: 6'10"

Traits: Two-Way Superstar

Best stats: Layups, Blocks, Stamina

LeBron got a gem with Davis here, a big man that can defend and stretch the floor. With the top big man in the field, LeBron's squad looks pretty stacked.﻿﻿ Last season, he averaged 28.1 points, 11.1 boards and 2.3 assists.

Other Team LeBron All-Stars

Name OVR Team Position Height Victor Oladipo 88 IND SG 6'4" Bradley Beal 88 WAS SG 6'5" LaMarcus Aldridge 87 SAS PF 6'11" Paul George 90 OKC SF 6'9" Andre Drummond 88 DET C 6'11" Goran Dragic 84 MIA PG 6'3" Kemba Walker 87 CHA PG 6'1"

Team Stephen (Western conference All-Stars)

Stephen Curry is a shooter and he structured his team with a focus on perimeter threats. As such, the focus here is running up the score with all out offense.

Stephen Curry (OVR 95)

Age: 30

Position: PG

Height: 6'3"

Traits: All-Around Superstar

Best stats: Mid Range, 3 Pt, Stamina

Stephen Curry is the starting point guard for his team and will face off against Kyrie Irving. Curry tends to facilitate more when he plays in games that don't matter as much. ﻿Last season Curry averaged 26.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game.

James Harden (OVR 96)

Age: 29

Position: SG

Height: 6'5"

Traits: Offensive Superstar

Best stats: Stamina, Ball Handling, Layups

Harden will ensure this backcourt combo is plenty stacked as the reigning MVP joins forces with Curry. Imagine the offensive firepower this combo would have on a nightly basis if this scenario could happen on a real team. Harden averaged 30.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 8.8 assists last season.

DeMar DeRozan (OVR 89)

Age: 29

Position: SG

Height: 6'7"

Traits: Offensive Superstar

Best stats: Stamina, Layups, Mid-Range

DeRozan is a bit undersized to play power forward and match up opposite LeBron/Durant, but his dynamic ability to score will allow him to make plays. Just don't expect him to successfully defend against Team LeBron.﻿ DeRozan averaged 23 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.2 assists last season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (OVR 94)

Age: 23

Position: SF

Height: 6'11"

Traits: All-Around Superstar

Best stats: Stamina, Layups, Lateral Quickness

The only reliable source of defense on this starting lineup comes from Giannis and their starting center. Expect the Greek Freak to show off as one of the league's top athletes. He averaged 26.9 points, 10.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists last season.

Joel Embiid (OVR 90)

Age: 24

Position: C

Height: 7'0"

Traits: Two-Way Star

Best stats: Post Offense, Strength, Blocks

Joel will be looking to make a statement against the other all-stars at this point in his career. Often cocky and confident about his skills, Embiid will definitely want to put up numbers.﻿﻿﻿ Joel averaged 22.9 points, 11 rebounds and 3.2 assists last season.

Other Team Stephen All-Stars