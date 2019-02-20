NBA 2K19: 93-94 Denver Nuggets Player Ratings and Roster

This Nuggets squad from the 90s was not so different from the Nuggets we see today. An elite center and plenty of offensive-weapons surrounding him, both teams feature good balance and depth without any top superstar doing all the heavy lifting. This 90s Denver team squeezed in to the playoffs with a 42-40 record, but lost in the semifinals to Utah Jazz 3-4.

Starting Lineup

Dikembe Mutombo, C (OVR 83)

Age: 28

Height: 7’2”

Traits: Paint Protector

Best Stats: Blocks, Rebounding, Strength

Mutombo was known for his interior presence and big, finger-wagging blocks. This season, he showed his skills on both ends of the floor. He averaged a solid 12 points, 11.8 rebounds and 4.1 blocks per game. Although 28 years of age, this was actually the early portion of Mutombo’s career as he did not enroll in college until the age of 21.

Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf, PG (OVR 81)

Age: 25

Height: 6’1”

Traits: Offensive-Minded Point

Best Stats: Mid-Range, Stamina, Ball Handling

Abdul-Rauf is not a player that has gone down in any history books as an all-time great, but he did manage to lead this team in scoring. He averaged 18 points, 4.5 assists and 1 steal per game. Despite his small statute, he found ways to score regularly with an efficient 46% field goal average.

Reggie Williams, SF (OVR 78)

Age: 30

Height: 6’7”

Traits: Two-Way Wing

Best Stats: Lateral Quickness, 3PT, Layups

Reggie Williams was a well-rounded two-way player that found ways to contribute, despite his inefficient shooting. He averaged 13 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.4 steals per game. Surprisingly, he led the team in 3-point makes this season with 0.8 made per game - a far cry from what is considered respectable from a team leader in today’s league.

﻿Laphonso Ellis, PF (OVR 77)

Age: 24

Height: 6’8”

Traits: Interior Defender

Best Stats: Layups, Stamina, Strength

Playing inside with Mutombo may seem like an easy task, as the big man could usually clean up any mistakes made by teammates on defense. However, Ellis was still a strong contributor on his own. He averaged 15.4 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1 block per game this year.

Robert Pack, PG (OVR 76)

Age: 25

Height: 6’2”

Traits: Athletic Playmaker

Best Stats: Vertical, Ball Handling, Passing

Robert Pack actually came off the bench this season behind Bryant Stith. However, 2K19 lists him as the starter and the better player. He averaged 9.6 points, 5.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game in just 20.9 minutes played on average.

NBA 2K19 93-94 Denver Nuggets Roster