NBA 2K19: 2015-2016 Golden State Warriors Player Ratings and Roster

It’s crazy to think that this squad holds the regular season record of 73 wins in a season, but have supposedly gotten better with the acquisition of Kevin Durant. Even with the record for wins, some say the 96 Bulls were better since they won a title. This team blew a 3-1 lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers and lost the series in seven.

Starting Lineup

Stephen Curry, PG (OVR 96)

Age: 28

Height: 6’3”

Traits: All-Around Superstar

Best Stats: 3 PT, Ball Handling, Stamina

Chef Curry is now known as the greatest shooter in NBA history. After putting together many incredible seasons, earning MVP honors and breaking records for 3-pointers made in a season multiple years in a row. This particular season had him averaging 30.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 2.1 steals and a ridiculous 5.1 3-pointers made per game.

Klay Thompson, SG (OVR 90)

Age: 26

Height: 6’7”

Traits: Two-Way Star

Best Attributes: 3PT, Lateral Quickness, Mid-Range

If not for being on the same team as Curry, Thompson would be a top 3-pointing threat for any other team in the league. He has broken some 3-point shooting records of his own and the backcourt has rightfully earned the title of the “Splash Bros”. With averages of 22.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.5 3-pointers made per game, Thompson was the number two scoring option for this team.

Harrison Barnes, SF (OVR 79)

Age: 24

Height: 6’8”

Traits: Sharpshooter

Best Stats: Vertical, Mid-Range, Stamina

Unfortunately for Barnes, this would be his last season with Golden State. He averaged 11.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists before being forced to leave in the offseason to make room for Kevin Durant. Things worked in his favor statistically though, as he became a top option with Dallas.

Andre Iguodala, SF (OVR 79)

Age: 32

Height: 6’6”

Traits: Lockdown Defender

Best Stats: Lateral Quickness, Ball Handling, Blocks

Iguodala accepted a bench role to open games, but still played minutes comparable to that of a starter. Often known as the top wing defender on the team, he played a crucial role in slowing down players like LeBron James on a nightly basis. His averages of 7 points, 4 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game do not accurately display the value he had in games.

Draymond Green, PF (OVR 89)

Age: 26

Height: 6’7”

Traits: All-Around Star

Best Stats: Strength, Steals, Blocks

Easily one of the more controversial stars in the current NBA, Green finds himself constantly in trouble due to his mouth and “passionate” play. He has been suspended for dirty play, generally finds himself amongst the league leaders in technical fouls and routinely earns an All-Star game bid. He is the type of player you love to have on your roster, but hate to go against. His averages of 14 points, 9.5 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.4 blocks display his abilities to contribute across the board.

NBA 2K19 2015-2016 Golden State Warriors Roster