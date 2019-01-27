NBA 2K19: 2013-2014 Indiana Pacers Roster Player Ratings and Roster

The state of Indiana loves basketball and they love it even more when their team was keeping up with the league’s best. The Pacers were the only threat to the Heat out east and ear-blowing antics from Lance Stephenson were not enough to overcome the Heat in the conference finals.

Starting Lineup

George Hill, PG (OVR 79)

Age: 28

Height: 6’3”

Traits: Two-Way Star

Best Stats: Ball Handling, Vertical, Stamina

George Hill was considered a well-rounded, veteran point guard that could manage a game in an efficient manner. Not necessarily a game-changing stud, but more of a reliable presence on both ends of the court. This season, he posted averages of 10.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.3 3-pointers made per game.

Lance Stephenson, SG (OVR 81)

Age: 23

Height: 6’6”

Traits: Lockdown Defender

Best Attributes: Layups, Ball Handling, Lateral Quickness

Stephenson had the best season of his career during this year with Indiana. Known for blowing into LeBron’s ear to get in his head, Lance was considered a real threat for any competitive team. This year, he posted averages of 13.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. Somehow, Stephenson failed to keep improving and has fallen off from his days as an every night contributor.

Paul George, SF (OVR 90)

Age: 24

Height: 6’9”

Traits: Two-Way Wing

Best Stats: Lateral Quickness, Vertical, Stamina

Paul George is now a star in the league as Russell Westbrook’s partner-in-crime. Before his Thunder days, he was busy leading the Pacers out east. With averages of 21.7 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.9 steals per game at such a young age, George was destined to be a great player.

David West, PF (OVR 84)

Age: 33

Height: 6’9”

Traits: Two-Way Star

Best Stats: Strength, Post Offense, Layups

West provided the veteran interior presence as a slightly undersized bruiser. His physical strength was rarely matched and players feared getting into altercations with him. He posted averages of 14 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.

Ian Mahinmi, C (OVR 73)

Age: 27

Height: 6’11”

Traits: Tenacious Rebounder

Best Stats: Strength, Rebounding, Blocks

Mahinmi was in his prime years during his time in Indiana, but was still nothing special. The true starter in Indiana during this time was Roy Hibbert, but 2K has elected to use the subpar Mahinmi instead. With averages of 3.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.9 blocks in just 16.2 minutes per game, Ian was nothing special.

NBA 2K19 2013-2014 Indiana Pacers Roster