NBA 2K19: 2012-2013 Miami Heat Player Ratings and Roster

The trio of James, Bosh and Wade got the job done this season behind a 66-16 record. However, players will not get to enjoy the presence of Bosh on this roster. They went on to win the NBA title in a grueling 4-3 finish over the Spurs.

Starting Lineup

Mario Chalmers, PG (OVR 76)

Age: 27

Height: 6’2”

Traits: Two-Way Point

Best Stats: Ball Handling, Steals, 3PT

Mario was a perfect fit for this team that featured some of the NBA’s biggest stars at the time. With an offense that featured the stars, Mario was expected to be a stud defender and knockdown 3-point shots when necessary. With averages of 8.6 points, 1.5 steals and 1.6 3-pointers made per game, it appears he met expectations.

Dwyane Wade, SG (OVR 92)

Age: 31

Height: 6’4”

Traits: Two-Way Superstar

Best Attributes: Layups, Ball Handling, Lateral Quickness

Dwyane Wade was an absolute monster in his younger years. During the current season, he appears to be showing the world that he still has some left in the tank. After recruiting James and Bosh to join him in Miami, Wade was still able to post solid numbers to the tune of 21.2 points, 5 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.9 steals per game.

LeBron James, SF (OVR 98)

Age: 28

Height: 6’8”

Traits: All-Around Superstar

Best Stats: Layups, Lateral Quickness, Stamina

James joining the Heat was easily the most defining moment of the NBA during that era. His hometown of Cleveland felt very much betrayed and many “fans” turned harshly on James. LeBron learned to win titles in Miami while posting averages of 26.8 points, 8 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.7 steals per game.

Ray Allen, SG (OVR 77)

Age: 37

Height: 6’5”

Traits: Sharpshooter

Best Stats: 3PT, Layups, Mid-Range

Ray Allen received a lot of hate for leaving the Celtics and joining Miami. In the later years of his career, he was mostly used for bench scoring in a 3-point shooting role. With averages of 10.9 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.8 3-pointers made, he was a constant threat from outside on a team full of stars that preferred to live in the lane.

Shane Battier, PF (OVR 76)

Age: 34

Height: 6’8”

Traits: Two-Way Power Forward

Best Stats: Lateral Quickness, 3PT, Blocks

While Chris Bosh was the star big man on the team, 2K has decided to provide us with Shane Battier alone. With averages of 6.6 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.9 3-pointers made per game, he was more of a bench scoring option than a starting big man on this squad.

NBA 2K19 2012-2013 Miami Heat Roster