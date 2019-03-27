NBA 2K19: 2012-2013 Memphis Grizzlies Player Ratings and Roster

Not many teams could compete with the defense this squad brought to the table every night of the season. With a tough interior and defensive specialists at the guard positions, this Memphis squad was a feared matchup for many seasons. Unfortunately, NBA 2K19 decided to leave Rudy Gay off the roster, even though he played half the season with this team before being traded. This particular season, they finished with a 56-26 record and would eventually lose in the conference finals to the Spurs.

Starting Lineup

Mike Conley, PG (OVR 86)

Age: 25

Height: 6’1”

Traits: Two-Way Superstar

Best Stats: Vertical, Mid-Range, Ball Handling

Conley ran the offense with averages of 14.6 points, 6.1 points and 2.2 steals per game. With these numbers, he was able to be a major impact on both ends of the floor. Surprisingly, the perennial elite performing point guard has yet to make an all-star game appearance.

Tony Allen, SG (OVR 80)

Age: 31

Height: 6’4”

Traits: Lockdown Defender

Best Attributes: Lateral Quickness, Steals, Stamina

With averages 8.9, 4.6 rebounds, 1.5 steals, one can see the value he brings to the table. Not known for his offense, Allen gave many opposing shooting guards a hard time. As one of the top wing defenders in the league, Allen contributed to the top defensive performances this squad put together every season.

Ed Davis, PF (OVR 76)

Age: 24

Height: 6’10”

Traits: Tenacious Rebounder

Best Stats: Rebounding, Strength, Vertical

2K has many other options for the top 5 on this roster, but chose to roll with Ed Davis. During this season, Davis averaged 15 mins per game, 5.1 points and 4.4 rebounds. How they decided to roll with him as a top five roster player is beyond me.

Zach Randolph, PF (OVR 86)

Age: 31

Height: 6’9”

Traits: Low Post Star

Best Stats: Rebounding, Strength, Post Offense

Randolph’s big body proved to be a problem for many opposing power forwards. He was a reliable presence inside on offense with averages of 15.4 points and 11.2 rebounds. However, it was well known that Randolph was a lackluster presence on defense.

Marc Gasol, C (OVR 89)

Age: 28

Height: 7’1”

Traits: Two-Way Center

Best Stats: Strength, Stamina, Post Offense

Gasol was, and still is, one of the more well-rounded centers in the league. With averages of 14.1 points, 7.8 rebounds, 4 assists, one steal and 1.4 blocks per game, one can see how effective he was at filling the box score.

NBA 2K19 2012-2013 Memphis Grizzlies Roster