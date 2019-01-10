NBA 2K19: 2011-2012 Oklahoma City Thunder Player Ratings and Roster

While this Thunder squad never won a title, they did make it to the Finals once. As a testament to great scouting and drafting, this team was formed based on early round pick success with Durant, Westbrook and Harden. All three went on to win MVP awards at later points in their careers. Unfortunately, this group disbanded and all play on different teams now.

Starting Lineup

Russell Westbrook, PG (OVR 89)

Age: 23

Height: 6’3”

Traits: Two-Way Superstar

Best Stats: Speed, Acceleration, Stamina

Many criticized Westbrook for not filling a prototypical point guard role and looking to score on his own instead of dumping off passes to one of the best scorers in the league in Kevin Durant. However, Westbrook is a star on his own accord and averaged 23.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game during this season.

James Harden, SG (OVR 87)

Age: 22

Height: 6’5”

Traits: Skilled Sharpshooter

Best Attributes: 3PT, Ball Handling, Vertical

As great as James Harden is currently, it’s hard to imagine him ever coming off the bench and filling a 6th man role. However, that was the case in Oklahoma City. He was still able to log 31.4 minutes per game while averaging 16.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.

Thabo Sefolosha, SG (OVR 75)

Age: 28

Height: 6’7”

Traits: Two-Way Wing

Best Stats: Lateral Quickness, Stamina, Vertical

Thabo was a 2-way wing but really specialized as a perimeter defender on this squad. He was generally tasked with guarding wings that Harden was incapable of guarding. With averages of 4.8 points, 3 rebounds and 0.9 steals per game, Sefolosha was generally only used for slowing down opponents for spurts.

Kevin Durant, SF (OVR 96)

Age: 23

Height: 6’9”

Traits: Offensive Superstar

Best Stats: Layups, Mid-Range, Stamina

Before heading to Golden State, Durant was the pride and joy of Oklahoma. Fans were very angry with Durant for leaving, similar to the LeBron and Cleveland scenario. To be fair, it seemed impossible to replace his 28 points, 8 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.2 blocks per game.

Serge Ibaka, PF (OVR 86)

Age: 22

Height: 6’10”

Traits: Elite Paint Protector

Best Stats: Vertical, Blocks, Stamina

Ibaka controlled in the interior as an elite shot blocker in his younger years. With averages of 9.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.7 blocks per game, opponents were scared to come inside. He has since shifted to a floor-spreading power forward as his age has caught up with him.

NBA 2K19 2011-2012 Oklahoma City Thunder Roster