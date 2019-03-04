NBA 2K19: 2007-2008 New Orleans Hornets Player Ratings and Roster

This was one of the best squad Chris Paul got to lead during his time with the Hornets. With a well-rounded team and good length on the floor, these Hornets finished 2nd in the west with a regular season record of 56-26. Unfortunately, they lost in the second round of the playoffs.

Top Five

Chris Paul, PG (OVR 94)

Age: 22

Height: 6’0”

Traits: All-Around Superstar

Best Stats: Layups, Passing, Steals

These were the early years of Chris Paul showing his athleticism and quickness. His court vision was certainly on display as one of the league’s premier passing point guards. With averages of 21.1 points, 11.6 assists and 2.7 steals, he was a terror on both ends of the floor.

Morris Peterson, SG (OVR 76)

Age: 30

Height: 6’7”

Traits: Two-Way Guard

Best Attributes: 3 PT, Lateral Quickness, Stamina

Quite easily the one weak spot in this starting lineup, Peterson only averaged 8 points and little else over the course of the season. However, he logged 23.6 minutes per game and started 76 games. Not much to be excited about, but the coach liked his team fit.

Peja Stojakovic, SF (OVR 81)

Age: 30

Height: 6’9”

Traits: Sharpshooter

Best Stats: 3 PT, Mid-Range, Stamina

Peja was an elite outside threat and was easily set up for outside shots with Paul running the offense. Over 77 games played, Stojakovic was able to average 16.4 points and 3.0 3-pointers made per game.

David West, PF (OVR 87)

Age: 27

Height: 6’9”

Traits: Two-Way Star

Best Stats: Strength, Post Offense, Rebounding

Even though West was a bit undersized at the power forward position, he was an elite interior player in his prime. With averages of 20.6 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.3 blocks, West was a reliable tandem with Paul.

Tyson Chandler, C (OVR 82)

Age: 25

Height: 7’1”

Traits: Elite Paint Protector

Best Stats: Rebounding, Blocks, Strength

Still hanging around the league currently, Chandler enjoyed better times in his youth. With averages of 11.8 points, 11.7 rebounds and an elite field goal percentage of 62.3%, Chandler often controller the interior on both ends of the court.

NBA 2K19 2007-2008 New Orleans Hornets Roster