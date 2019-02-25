NBA 2K19: 2007-2008 Denver Nuggets Player Ratings and Roster

This star-studded lineup seemed poised to succeed, but struggled to make noise in an extremely competitive western conference this season. With a record of 50-32, the team only finished as the 8th seed out West and eventually got swept in the first round of the playoffs. This team served as another knock on Carmelo falling short of greatness.

Top Five

Allen Iverson, SG (OVR 88)

Age: 33

Height: 6’0”

Traits: Skilled Sharpshooter

Best Stats: Ball Handling, Vertical, Lateral Quickness

Iverson was past his prime on this squad, but still put up incredible numbers, played huge minutes and didn’t miss a single regular season game. While playing 41.8 minutes per game, Iverson averaged 26.4 points, 3 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 2 steals per game.

﻿J.R. Smith, SG (OVR 80)

﻿

Age: 22

Height: 6’6”

Traits: Sharpshooter

Best Attributes: Vertical, 3 PT, Stamina

While Smith did not technically start for this team, he played a regular role as the team’s bench player with “lightning in a bottle” potential. He averaged 12.3 points and 2.1 3-pointers made in just 19.2 minutes per game.

Carmelo Anthony, SF (OVR 90)

Age: 23

Height: 6’8”

Traits: Offensive Superstar

Best Stats: Mid-Range, Stamina, Ball Handling

Carmelo was a young stud at this point in his career and displayed plenty of athleticism. In 36.4 minutes per game, Carmelo was actually the number two option with averages of 25.7 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.

Kenyon Martin, PF (OVR 78)

Age: 30

Height: 6’9”

Traits: Low Post Star

Best Stats: Stamina, Blocks, Layup

While averaging 12.4 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks per game, Martin filled his role as a reliable all-around defender. Martin was considered the team muscle and opponents generally preferred to not mess with him.

Marcus Camby, C (OVR 87)

Age: 33

Height: 6’11”

Traits: Elite Paint Protector

Best Stats: Blocks, Rebounding, Stamina

As Camby wound down in the later years of his career, he still found a way to be successful due to his height, wingspan and rebounding skills. In 34.9 minutes per game, he averaged 9.1 points, 12.1 rebounds and a ridiculous 3.6 blocks per game.

NBA 2K19 2007-2008 Denver Nuggets Roster