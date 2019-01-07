NBA 2K19: 2006-2007 Cleveland Cavaliers Player Ratings and Roster

If you don’t know about this Cavaliers squad, you may be new to the sport. With a star such as Lebron James making his grand entrance with the Cavaliers, they were able to go 50-32, finishing second in the NBA Central Division. They were able to make it all the way to the finals of the 2007 playoffs before losing in a crushing bout with the Spurs. Along the way, they took down the Wizards 4-0, the Nets 4-2, and the Pistons 4-2 as well.

Starting Lineup

LeBron James, SF (96)

Age: 22

Position: Small Forward

Height: 6’8”

Traits: Two-Way Superstar

Best stats: Vertical, Stamina, Layups

With just 3 years of professional play under his belt, the 2006-2007 year was just the start of an amazing string of success for Lebron James. During that year, he was able to rack up 27.3 points per game, as well as 6.7 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game. Best of all was his 1.6 steals, making him deadly to those unaware of his presence.

Larry Hughes, SG/PG (82)

Age: 28

Position: Shooting Guard, Point Guard

Height: 6’5”

Traits: Offensive Star

Best stats: Ball Handling, Layups, 3PT

Larry Hughes bounced around multiple teams, but while on his years with the Cleveland Cavaliers, he was able to help them substantially make it to the finals. Averaging 14.9 points per game, he also had a strong 1.3 steals per game, as well as 3.7 assists averaged throughout the season, making him quite formidable if he was able to get on a streak.

Zydrunas Ilgauskas, C (82)

Age: 32

Position: Center

Height: 7’3”

Traits: Low Post Star

Best stats: Post Offense, Strength, Rebounding

The big man in the center, Ilgauskas was a solid rock and kept the Cavaliers strong on defense. Averaging a decent 11.9 points, his main strengths were getting the 7.6 rebounds on average per game, and a strong 1.3 blocks per game. This made him a strong defensive star when it came to the offense of the opponents.

Anderson Varejao, C/PF (76)

Age: 24

Position: Center, Power Forward

Height: 6’11”

Traits: Tenacious Rebounder

Best stats: Rebounding, Mid-Range, Layups

Not the most potent players on the roster, Varejao was still able to have an impact in just his third year of play in the NBA. Averaging a measly 6.8 points per game, he made up for it with the 6.7 rebounds per game, and almost made it to 1 steal a game, averaging just .9 per game.

Drew Gooden, PF/C (75)

Age: 25

Position: Power Forward, Center

Height: 6’10”

Traits: Tenacious Rebounder

Best stats: Rebounding, Mid-Range, Strength

Not the most prominent member, Gooden nevertheless had a decent year with the Cavaliers. Averaging 11.1 points per game, he also had a nice 8.5 total rebounds per game averaged, with a measly 1.1 assists per game as well. Not the most amazing, but could hold his own.

NBA 2K19 2006-2007 Cleveland Cavaliers Roster