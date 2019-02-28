NBA 2K19: 2004-2005 San Antonio Spurs Player Ratings and Roster

When looking at the San Antonio Spurs, you may not see that as a strong contender currently. But, in the past, they were a force to be reckoned with. In the 04-05 era, specifically, they were able to crush the competition. Going 59-23 in the regular season to finish 1st in the Southwest Division, with Coach Popovich at the helm, they were able to defeat the Denver nuggets, the Seattle SuperSonics, the Phoenix Suns, and the Detroit Pistons, with the Pistons giving them the only real trouble.

Starting Lineup

Tim Duncan, PF/C (98)

Age: 29

Position: Power Forward, Center

Height: 6’11”

Traits: Two-Way Superstar

Best stats: Post Offense, Blocks, Strength

Tim Duncan is a name many people hear often when referring to outstanding players. Although he finished competing in 2016, his 04-05 year was one of his best. Averaging 20.3 points per game, he was also able to hold a strong 11.1 total rebounds per game, as well as a monstrous 2.6 average blocks per game to shut down the opponents.

Tony Parker, PG (89)

Age: 23

Position: Point Guard

Height: 6’2”

Traits: Two-Way Superstar

Best stats: Layups, Ball Handling, Speed

Another respectable name on this list, Tony Parker has done a lot of good for the Spurs. Although his 18-19 season will be with a different team, back in 04-05 he held some good numbers as well. Averaging a decent 16.6 points per game, he held an impressive 6.1 assists per game, making him the playmaker of the Spurs’ roster. He also had a nice .501 eFG%, making him dangerous whether or not he has the ball.

Manu Ginobili, SG/SF (87)

Age: 27

Position: Shooting Guard, Small Forward

Height: 6’6”

Traits: Two-Way Star

Best stats: Layups, Ball Handling, Passing

Nicknamed Argentina’s Flying Man, Ginobili definitely had his moments. Averaging 16.0 points in the 04-05 season, he had a few decent other moments as well with 3.9 assists and 4.4 rebounds averaged. The more astounding thing is the 1.6 steals he averaged, though, which made him dangerous to leave unchecked.

Bruce Bowen, SF/PF (82)

Age: 34

Position: Shooting forward, Power Forward

Height: 6’7”

Traits: Two-Way Wing

Best stats: Lateral Quickness, Mid-Range, 3Pt

Bruce Bowen was not the most amazing player, but wasn’t the most horrible either. Averaging only 8.2 points per game, he had 3.5 average rebounds per game, as well as 1.5 assists averaged. Making use of his decent 3pt shooting when he was open, though, made him a decent threat if left unchecked.

Robert Horry, SF/PF (76)

Age: 34

Position: Shooting Forward, Power Forward

Height: 6’10”

Traits: Scoring Wing

Best stats: Steals, Layups, 3Pt

Robert Horry is one of the more forgettable names on the list. Having a shorter career than most, Horry did manage to have a few decent stats in the 04-05 season. Averaging a measly 6.0 points per game, he also had 3.6 total rebounds per game, and 1.1 assists per game as well. Surprisingly enough, he has more NBA titles than players like King James.

NBA 2K19 2004-2005 San Antonio Spurs Roster