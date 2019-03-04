NBA 2K19: 2002-2003 Dallas Mavericks Player Ratings and Roster

This Dallas squad had all the makings of a title team. Despite the fearsome duo of Nash and Nowitzki, this team couldn't quite push to the next level and earn a title. This seemed to be a theme for Nash as his partner-in-crime went on to win a title after he left for Phoenix.

Top Five

Steve Nash, PG (OVR 86)

Age: 29

Height: 6’3”

Traits: Offensive Superstar

Best Stats: Ball Handling, Passing, 3 PT

Prior to his MVP years in Phoenix, Nash was a part of one of the best squads in Dallas that failed to ever win a title. With averages of 17.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 7.3 assists, Nash formed a fearsome duo with Dirk.

Nick Van Exel, SG (OVR 81)

Age: 31

Height: 6’1”

Traits: Offensive Star

Best Attributes: Stamina, Ball Handling, Mid-Range

Van Exel played a complementary wing role on this team, knocking down open 3s and making plays where needed. He averaged 12.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists during this season.

Michael Finley, SF (OVR 82)

Age: 30

Height: 6’7”

Traits: Elite Scorer

Best Stats: Stamina, Layups, 3 PT

Finley was the number two scoring option behind Dirk. While he struggled with some minor injuries this season, he still posted averages of 19.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3 assists per game.

Dirk Nowitzki, PF (OVR 90)

Age: 25

Height: 7’0”

Traits: Crafty Inside-Outside Threat

Best Stats: Mid-Range, Post Offense, Stamina

Almost any NBA fan is familiar with the hall-of-famer to be, Dirk Nowitzki. Back in his prime, he led many good seasons with the Mavericks, this one included. With averages of 25.1 points, 9.9 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1 block per game, it was easy to see the level of impact he had on the floor.

Shawn Bradley, C (OVR 75)

Age: 31

Height: 7’6”

Traits: Interior Defender

Best Stats: Blocks, Post Offense, Rebounding

Fans of the NBA are generally familiar with Shawn Bradley due to his enormous height and his appearance in the 90s movie classic, Space Jam. During this season in Dallas, Bradley generally split starts and minutes with Raef LaFrentz but still averaged 6.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game as the interior defensive anchor.

NBA 2K19 2002-2003 Dallas Mavericks Roster