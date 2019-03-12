header decal
NBA 2K19: 2000-2001 Philadelphia 76ers Player Ratings and Roster

Welcome to a world with Allen Iverson in his prime.

Top Five

NBA 2K19 2000-2001 Philadelphia 76ers Roster

Behind the efforts of all-star Allen Iverson and defensive stud Dikembe Mutombo, this Philly squad nearly went the distance. Their regular season ended with a 56-26 regular season record and a 1-4 Finals defeat at the hands of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Eric Snow, PG (OVR 76)

Age: 28

Height: 6’3”

Traits: Two-Way Point

Best Stats: Ball Handling, Passing, Lateral Quickness

Snow led the way as the team’s distributor. Through 61 games played, Snow averaged 12.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game. He played for a few different teams over the course of his career, but spent the most time and had the most success with Philadelphia.

Allen Iverson, SG (OVR 94)

Age: 26

Height: 6’0”

Traits: All-Around Superstar

Best Attributes: Ball Handling, Steals, Vertical

Iverson is often mentioned as the greatest pound-for-pound player in the NBA. Undersized compared to just about every position on the floor, Iverson found a way to score in bunches by using his quickness and agility. With averages of 31.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists, it is no wonder that he won the NBA MVP Award that season.

Aaron McKie, PG (OVR 77) 

Age: 28

Height: 6’5”

Traits: Crafty Offensive Star

Best Stats: Mid-Range, Ball Handling, Layups

McKie averaged 8.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game. His well-balanced contributions and craftiness were valuable as the team made their deep run.

Tyrone Hill, PF (OVR 76)

Age: 33

Height: 6’9”

Traits: Tenacious Rebounder

Best Stats: Rebounding, Strength, Stamina

After bouncing around to various teams, Tyrone Hill landed on the 76ers for a short stint. This particular season found him having a decent year in 76 games played, with averages of 9.6 points and 9 rebounds per game.

Dikembe Mutombo, C (OVR 81)

Age: 35

Height: 7’2”

Traits: Paint Protector

Best Stats: Rebounding, Blocks, Strength

Best known for his emphatic blocks and finger-wagging follow ups, Mutombo has the perfect example of a defensive anchor. After a season in which he put up averages of  11.7 points, 12.4 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game, Mutombo was rewarded with the Defensive Player of the Year Award.

Name OVR Position Height Age
Allen Iverson94SG6’0”25
Dikembe Mutombo81C7’2”34
Aaron McKie77PG6’5”28
Eric Snow76PG6’3”27
Tyrone Hill76PF6’9”32
George Lynch70SF6’8”30
Matt Geiger69C7’1”31
Jumaine Jones68SF6’8”21
Todd MacCulloch68C7’0”25
