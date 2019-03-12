NBA 2K19: 2000-2001 Philadelphia 76ers Player Ratings and Roster

Behind the efforts of all-star Allen Iverson and defensive stud Dikembe Mutombo, this Philly squad nearly went the distance. Their regular season ended with a 56-26 regular season record and a 1-4 Finals defeat at the hands of the Los Angeles Lakers.
Top Five
Eric Snow, PG (OVR 76)
Age: 28
Height: 6’3”
Traits: Two-Way Point
Best Stats: Ball Handling, Passing, Lateral Quickness
Snow led the way as the team’s distributor. Through 61 games played, Snow averaged 12.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game. He played for a few different teams over the course of his career, but spent the most time and had the most success with Philadelphia.
Allen Iverson, SG (OVR 94)
Age: 26
Height: 6’0”
Traits: All-Around Superstar
Best Attributes: Ball Handling, Steals, Vertical
Iverson is often mentioned as the greatest pound-for-pound player in the NBA. Undersized compared to just about every position on the floor, Iverson found a way to score in bunches by using his quickness and agility. With averages of 31.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists, it is no wonder that he won the NBA MVP Award that season.
Aaron McKie, PG (OVR 77)
Age: 28
Height: 6’5”
Traits: Crafty Offensive Star
Best Stats: Mid-Range, Ball Handling, Layups
McKie averaged 8.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game. His well-balanced contributions and craftiness were valuable as the team made their deep run.
Tyrone Hill, PF (OVR 76)
Age: 33
Height: 6’9”
Traits: Tenacious Rebounder
Best Stats: Rebounding, Strength, Stamina
After bouncing around to various teams, Tyrone Hill landed on the 76ers for a short stint. This particular season found him having a decent year in 76 games played, with averages of 9.6 points and 9 rebounds per game.
Dikembe Mutombo, C (OVR 81)
Age: 35
Height: 7’2”
Traits: Paint Protector
Best Stats: Rebounding, Blocks, Strength
Best known for his emphatic blocks and finger-wagging follow ups, Mutombo has the perfect example of a defensive anchor. After a season in which he put up averages of 11.7 points, 12.4 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game, Mutombo was rewarded with the Defensive Player of the Year Award.
NBA 2K19 2000-2001 Philadelphia 76ers Roster
|Name
|OVR
|Position
|Height
|Age
|Allen Iverson
|94
|SG
|6’0”
|25
|Dikembe Mutombo
|81
|C
|7’2”
|34
|Aaron McKie
|77
|PG
|6’5”
|28
|Eric Snow
|76
|PG
|6’3”
|27
|Tyrone Hill
|76
|PF
|6’9”
|32
|George Lynch
|70
|SF
|6’8”
|30
|Matt Geiger
|69
|C
|7’1”
|31
|Jumaine Jones
|68
|SF
|6’8”
|21
|Todd MacCulloch
|68
|C
|7’0”
|25