NBA 2K19: 1999-2000 Portland Trail Blazers Player Ratings and Roster

Portland made some big acquisitions prior to this season, trading for Scottie Pippen and Steve Smith, and signing Detlef Schrempf in free agency. The moves proved good enough to boost the Trail Blazers to the #3 seed in the west after finishing 59-23 in the regular season. They would eventually lose to the Lakers in the conference finals, 3-4.

Starting Lineup

Damon Stoudamire, PG (OVR 77)

Age: 26

Height: 5’10”

Traits: Offensive Star

Best Stats: Ball Handling, Acceleration, 3 PT

While quite small, Stoudamire used his speed and ball handling to navigate the court and run the offense. He averaged 12.5 points, 5.2 assists and 1 steal per game. He was supported by the big interior when he lacked size in unfortunate matchups.

Steve Smith, SG (OVR 81)

Age: 31

Height: 6’7”

Traits: Sharpshooter

Best Stats: Mid-Range, 3PT, Stamina

The trade for Steve Smith offered Portland a perimeter threat. Behind averages of 14.9 points, 1.2 3-pointers made and 3.8 rebounds per game. As the number two scorer on the team, Smith was relied upon for regular scoring contributions.

Scottie Pippen, SF (OVR 85)

Age: 34

Height: 6’8”

Traits: Two-Way Wing

Best Stats: Lateral Quickness, Mid-Range, Layups

Not quite the All-Star he used to be in Chicago, Pippen was still a reliable two-way player. He averaged 12.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5 assists and 1.4 steals per game.

Detlef Schrempf, SF (OVR 75)

Age: 37

Height: 6’9”

Traits: Sharpshooter

Best Stats: 3PT, Stamina, Layups

Even in his older years, Schrempf was a valuable asset for his ability to spread the floor. He was brought in as a free agent and averaged 7.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. While featured as a starter in this game, he was actually a bench player behind leading scorer Rasheed Wallace (not listed in the game).

Arvydas Sabonis, C (OVR 86)

Age: 35

Height: 7’3”

Traits: Paint Protector

Best Stats: Rebounding, Strength, Blocks

Sabonis was an intimidating interior presence. His numbers were not huge (11.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.2 blocks), but his size and strength was enough to deter players from testing their chances inside. His son, Domantas Sabonis, now plays for the Indiana Pacers.

NBA 2K19 1999-2000 Portland Trail Blazers Roster