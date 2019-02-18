NBA 2K19: 1996-1997 Miami Heat Player Ratings and Roster

The All-Star combo of Hardaway and Mourning led this late 90’s Heat team to plenty of regular season success. Historically great basketball mind, Pat Riley, was the head coach of this team. With a record of 61-21, the team finished second in the eastern conference. Pushing their way to the eastern conference finals, they were met with a tough matchup against the Chicago Bulls and would fall 1-4.

Starting Lineup

Tim Hardaway, PG (OVR 87)

Age: 30

Height: 6’0”

Traits: All-Around Superstar

Best Stats: Ball Handling, Passing, Steals

Hardaway was a monster this season, leading the team on both ends of the court. Despite his short stature, Hardaway was very impactful with averages of 20.3 points, 8.6 assists and 1.9 steals per game. He was selected to the All-Star game this season as well.

Dan Majerle, SG (OVR 77)

Age: 31

Height: 6’6”

Traits: Two Way Guard

Best Stats: Stamina, 3PT, Lateral Quickness

Dan Majerle joined the Heat this season as a free agent. He offered two-way guard play and an outside shot. Dan averaged 10.8 points, 1.5 steals and 1.9 3-pointers made per game. He only managed to played in 36 games this year, but was effective when on the court.

Jamal Mashburn, SF (OVR 78)

Age: 24

Height: 6’8”

Traits: Two-Way Wing

Best Stats: Stamina, Strength, Layups

Mashburn was the third option on offense when healthy. Only playing in 32 games this season, Mashburn averaged 13.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game.

﻿P.J. Brown, C (OVR 83)

﻿

Age: 27

Height: 7’1”

Traits: Elite Paint Protector

Best Stats: Rebounding, Blocks, Strength

Brown was a starter on this team, but not the intended one. The team signed All-Star big man Juwan Howard to a massive contract in the offseason, only to have it voided due to exceeding the salary cap. Brown played in 80 games and averaged 9.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 1.2 blocks per game.

Alonzo Mourning, C (OVR 92)

Age: 27

Height: 6’10”

Traits: Two-Way Star

Best Stats: Blocks, Strength, Stamina

Mourning was a star on this team, but did struggle with some injuries. Only playing in 66 games this season, Mourning averaged 19.8 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.9 blocks per game. Even though the dream pairing of Mourning and Howard inside didn’t come together as planned, this team still got the job done inside.

NBA 2K19 1996-1997 Miami Heat Roster