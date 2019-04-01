NBA 2K19: 1988-1989 Detroit Pistons Player Ratings and Roster

This well-rounded Pistons teams finished first in the east with a 63-19 regular season record. Behind the efforts of Isiah Thomas and Joe Dumars, they would go on to win a championship by sweeping the Lakers in the Finals.

Starting Lineup

Isiah Thomas, PG (OVR 89)

Age: 28

Height: 6’1”

Traits: Two-Way Superstar

Best Stats: Ball Handling, Layups, Passing

Thomas was a featured star in Detroit during the late 80s, known for his ability to produce despite his small stature. This season, he averaged 18.2 points, 8.3 assists and 1.7 steals per game.

Joe Dumars, SG (OVR 88)

Age: 26

Height: 6’3”

Traits: Two-Way Star

Best Attributes: Lateral Quickness, Stamina, Mid-Range

The tandem of Thomas and Dumars created a fear backcourt duo for many opponents. As the second scoring option on the team, Dumars averaged 17.2 points, 5.7 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game. Unfortunately, the backcourt duo lacked size to disrupt opponents defensively.

Mark Aguirre, SF (OVR 80)

Age: 29

Height: 6’6”

Traits: Two-Way Wing

Best Stats: Layups, Post Offense, Lateral Quickness

Aguirre was a solid producer on both ends of the court. However, he only played in 36 games for the team that year due to a midseason trade amidst interteam conflict. This season, Aguirre averaged 15.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.

Dennis Rodman, PF (OVR 81)

Age: 28

Height: 6’7”

Traits: Elite Paint Protector

Best Stats: Rebounding, Vertical, Stamina

Many NBA fans are familiar with Dennis Rodman for his championship playing days in Chicago. However, Rodman was an interior beast long before that. Even though he is smaller for his position, he was still able to average 9 points, 9.4 rebounds and 0.9 blocks per game. These days were his younger years, prior to becoming the rebounding machine that averaged rebounds in the high teens ever year.

Bill Laimbeer, C (OVR 80)

Age: 32

Height: 6’11”

Traits: Two-Way Star

Best Stats: Strength, Rebounding, Stamina

While Rodman was known for his aggressive defense and rebounding, Laimbeer was a well-rounded two-way big man. With averages of 13.7 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 blocks per game, Bill showed an ability to impact the game in many ways.

NBA 2K19 1988-1989 Detroit Pistons Roster