NBA 2K19: 1988-1989 Chicago Bulls Player Ratings and Roster

As you play 2K19, you’ll start to notice several classic Bulls teams featuring Michael Jordan with an incredible rating. This Bulls team wasn’t all that special in terms of record (47-35), but their eastern conference losing finish seems to be around the time when the lightbulb seemed to turn on for Jordan. It wouldn’t be long before his rise to the GOAT would begin.

Starting Lineup

Craig Hodges, PG (OVR 73)

Age: 29

Height: 6’2”

Traits: Crafty Offensive-Minded Point

Best Stats: 3PT, Ball Handling, Stamina

Hodges actually played a limited role on this team, only logging 22.7 minutes per game. While only starting 6 games this season, Hodges averaged 10 points, 2.8 assists and 1.4 3-pointers made per game.

Michael Jordan, SG (OVR 96)

Age: 26

Height: 6’6”

Traits: All-Around Superstar

Best Attributes: Stamina, Vertical, Lateral Quickness

Anyone familiar with the NBA scene is well-aware of the name Michael Jordan. There is no question of how great he was, but seeing some of his averages of paper is quite mind-blowing. In 40.2 minutes per game, Jordan averaged 32.5 points, 8 rebounds, 8 assists and 2.9 steals per game.

Scottie Pippen, SF (OVR 80)

Age: 23

Height: 6’8”

Traits: Two-Way Wing

Best Stats: Steals, Vertical, Lateral Quickness

During the early years of Jordan’s top partner-in-crime’s career, he was more of a complimentary athletic player. Pippen was well-rounded and posted averages of 14.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.9 steals per game.

Horace Grant, PF (OVR 78)

Age: 23

Height: 6’10”

Traits: Interior Defender

Best Stats: Strength, Stamina, Post Offense

Grant was a tough interior defender and strong post player at a young age. Starting 79 games that season, Grant averaged 12 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game.

Bill Cartwright, C (OVR 74)

Age: 31

Height: 7’1”

Traits: Interior Defender

Best Stats: Strength, Post Offense, Rebounding

Adding even more beef inside next to Horace Grant was Bill Cartwright. With averages of 12.4 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, Cartwright’s purpose was mostly limited to defending the interior.

NBA 2K19 1988-1989 Chicago Bulls Roster