05 Mar 2019

NBA 2K19: 1986-1987 Los Angeles Lakers Player Ratings and Roster

Have some fun with the "Showtime Lakers" of the 80s as you experience the greatness of Magic.

Starting Lineup

Talk about well-rounded… this Lakers squad is essentially the equivalent of the modern day Golden State Warriors. With all-time greats in Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, the squad won titles in ’85, ’87 and ’88. If you want to play on EZ mode, roll with this team.

Starting Lineup

Magic Johnson, PG (OVR 98)

Age: 27

Height: 6’9”

Traits: All-Around Superstar

Best Stats: Layups, Ball Handling, Passing

Magic easily established himself as one of the greatest point guards of all time. Even though he was the size of power forward, his dribbling and passing abilities were incredible. With averages of 23.9 points, 12.2 assists, 6.3 rebounds and 1.7 steal per game, it is easy to see why these Lakers were so successful.

Michael Cooper, SG (OVR 86)

Age: 31

Height: 6’5”

Traits: Perimeter Defender

Best Attributes: Lateral Quickness, Layups, 3PT

While many of these players offered great offense, Cooper was more focused on defense. He averaged 10.5 points, 4.5 assists, 1 steal and 1.1 3-pointer made per game as a 6th man.

Byron Scott, SG (OVR 84) 

Age: 26

Height: 6’3”

Traits: Sharpshooter

Best Stats: 3PT, Mid-Range, Layups

Modern NBA viewers may recognize Byron Scott as a recent, yet former, Los Angeles Lakers head coach. During his playing days, he was a potent outside threat. With averages of 17 points, 1.8 3-pointers made and 1.5 steals per game, these Lakers found great success.

James Worthy, SF (OVR 84) 

Age: 26

Height: 6’9”

Traits: Two-Way Wing

Best Stats: Post Offense, Vertical, Layups

Even though Worthy does not possess a great overall rating, his stats would lead you to believe otherwise. As the second scoring option on this team, Worthy averaged 19.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, C (OVR 93) 

Age: 40

Height: 7’2”

Traits: Two-Way Center

Best Stats: Post Offense, Layups, Rebounding

Even in the twilight of his career, Kareem was still able to find much success. Even as he slowed down, he was able to average 17.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game while playing 31.3 minutes a night.

NBA 2K19 1986-1987 Los Angeles Lakers Roster

Name OVR Position Height Age
Magic Johnson98PG6’9”27
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar92C7’2”40
Michael Cooper86SG6’5”31
Byron Scott84SG6’3”26
James Worthy84SF6’9”26
A.C. Green75PF6’9”23
Kurt Rambis72PF6’8”28
Billy Thompson69SF6’7”23
Mychal Thompson69PF6’10”32
Frank Brickowski67PF6’9”27
