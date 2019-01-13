NBA 2K19: 1985-1986 Atlanta Hawks Player Ratings and Roster

During the 85-86 season of the Atlanta Hawks, Coach Mike Fratello led them into one of their best seasons to date. Going 50-32 and securing 2nd in the Central division, Fratello helped them get to the 1986 Playoffs. However, their dreams were cut short by the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Semifinals 1-4, so they would have to settle for being able to crush the Pistons dreams 3-1.

Starting Lineup

Dominique Wilkins, SF/SG (90)

Age: 26

Height: 6’7”

Traits: Two-Way Star

Best Stats: Vertical, Layups, Stamina

If you’re looking for a star on the Atlanta Hawks roster, you’re at the right place. Dominique Wilkins put up a monstrous season to help lead the Hawks all the way. Averaging a staggering 30.3 points per game, he also held a strong 7.9 rebounds per game, as well as a deceptively amazing 1.8 steals.

Doc Rivers, PG/SG (79)

Age: 24

Height: 6’4”

Traits: Two-Way Point

Best Stats: Steals, passing, Ball Handling

Aside from the somewhat corny name, Doc Rivers was able to flow like a river when dealing with stubborn opponents. Although he wasn’t super high scoring, only averaging 11.5 points per game, he instead made up for it with a 1.0 steal per game, as well as 3.8 assists per game, making him a key playmaker when the time came. He currently coaches the Los Angeles Clippers and is well-known as the championship coach of the Celtics.

Spud Webb, PG/SG (77)

Age: 22

Height: 5’6”

Traits: Athletic Playmaker

Best Stats: Vertical, Ball Handling, Steals

Probably the shortest member of any iteration of the Atlanta Hawks roster, Spud Webb was not exactly a menace on the court. Averaging 7.8 points per game, he had a decent 1.0 steals per game, as well as 4.3 assists. He was more there to help the team work together and provide an occasional highlight reel dunk, instead of being in the spotlight.

Kevin Willis, PF/C (76)

Age: 23

Height: 7’0”

Traits: Tenacious Rebounder

Best Stats: Rebounding, Strength, Vertical

If I wasn’t confident in my shooting, I would be somewhat assured that Kevin Willis would be able to get the rebound and give my team a second opportunity. Averaging 12.3 points per game, he had a strong 8.6 rebounds per game, although he wasn’t good for much else. A .517 eFG% did ensure that he was able to put back most of what he rebounded.

Randy Wittman, SG/SF (73)

Age: 26

Height: 6’6”

Traits: Sharpshooter

Best Stats: Mid-Range, Layups, 3PT

One of the less impressive starters, Randy Wittman nevertheless did his job while on the court. Averaging a mediocre 12.9 points per game, his 3.8 assists per game ensured that Wilkins would be able to make a shot, and his 1.0 steals made it difficult to start a drive.

NBA 2K19 1985-1986 Atlanta Hawks Roster