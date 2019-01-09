NBA 2K19: 1984-1985 Milwaukee Bucks Player Ratings and Roster

After coming in first in the central division of the NBA, many thought that the Milwaukee Bucks would have another stellar playoffs end like they did back in 70-71. However, their hopes were dashed when they played against the 76ers. Although the Bucks had beaten the Bulls 3-1 earlier on, the Eastern Conference Semifinals opponents easily manhandled the Bucks 0-4, leaving their impressive 59-23 record to be kept in the history books.

Starting Lineup

Sidney Moncrief, SG/PG (89)

Age: 27

Height: 6’3”

Traits: Lockdown Defender

Best Stats: Lateral quickness, Strength, Stamina

Ever wanted to know how it feels to not get to play your style? Then play against a team with Sidney Moncrief on it from the 84-85 roster. With an average of 21.7 points per game, he had an amazing combination of 5.4 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and 1.6 steals per game, making him a play breaker against opponents.

Paul Pressey, SG/SF (85)

Age: 26

Height: 6’5”

Traits: Two-Way Guard

Best Stats: Vertical, Lateral Quickness, Stamina

When you hear Paul Pressey, not many people come to mind. But during the 84-85 season, Pressey was a strong contender as to why the team went as far as they did. Holding a decent 16.1 points average per game, he also had a solid 6.8 points per game as a shooting guard, and an incredible 1.6 steals per game. His son, Phil Pressey, most recently played college ball at the University of Missouri and has bounced around various teams at the pro level.

Terry Cummings, PF/C (83)

Age: 24

Height: 6’9”

Traits: Two-Way Star

Best Stats: Vertical, Strength, Layups

The top scorer for the Bucks during the 84-85 season, Terry Cummings was definitely not one to be underestimated. With 23.6 points averaged per game, he also had a strong 9.1 rebounds per game averaged, and a staggering 6.8 assists to tack onto that. The most interesting thing was that, with all that going on, he was still able to manage 1.6 steals per game, aptly applying to his Two-Way Star status.

Alton Lister, C/PF (76)

Age: 26

Height: 7’0”

Traits: Tenacious Rebounder

Best Stats: Rebounding, Blocks, Strength

A little bit shorter than most centers, Alton Lister nevertheless was able to do his job when necessary. Although he averaged a less than respectable 9.9 points per game, he held an impressive 8.0 rebounds per game, as well as 1.6 assists, for what it’s worth.

Ricky Pierce, SF/SG (76)

Age: 25

Height: 6’4”

Traits: Scoring Wing

Best Stats: Mid-Range, Layups, Strength

Rounding out the top players was Ricky Pierce, a player who really didn't stand out that much. He wasn’t a full starter, but when he was on the court, he definitely held his own. Averaging a mediocre 9.8 points per game, he also held a 2.1 assist average, and 2.7 rebounds per game. His true strengths were more helping fill the gaps, which helped them secure their playoff run.

NBA 2K19 1984-1985 Milwaukee Bucks Roster