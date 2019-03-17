NBA 2K19: 1976-1977 Philadelphia 76ers Player Ratings and Roster

Finishing first in the atlantic division of the NBA is no easy feat, but the Philly 76ers crushed it during the 76-77 season. Ending with a 50-32 record, under Gene Shue, the 76ers ended up making an amazing run through the playoffs, barely beating out the Celtics 4-3, and the Rockets 4-2, before being defeated by the Portland Trail Blazers 2-4.

Starting Lineup

Julius Erving, SF/PG (94)

Age: 27

Height: 6’7”

Traits: Two-Way Superstar

Best Stats: Vertical Layups, Lateral Quickness

The star of the roster by a fair degree, Julius Erving was a monster in almost every respect. Averaging 21.6 points per game, he also held a respectable 8.5 rebounds per game. But, the most notable of his achievements was the strong 1.9 steals per game, as well as a 1.4 average block per game, making him a threat whether you were aware of it or not.

George McGinnis, PF/C (84)

Age: 26

Height: 6’8”

Traits: Low Post Star

Best Stats: Strength, Post offense, Rebounding

Right behind Julius Erving in terms of points per game, George was another immense monster on the court. Averaging 21.4 points per game, he also had a staggering 11.5 rebounds per game as well 3.8 assists per game. But his main prowess was the incredible 2.1 steals he was able to net per game in 79 games played.

Doug Collins, SG/SF (80)

Age: 25

Height: 6’6”

Traits: Two-Way Guard

Best Stats: Mid-Range, Stamina, lateral Quickness

Although not one to stand out, Collins played an important role in making sure the 76ers made it to the finals. Averaging a solid 18.3 points per game, he had 4.7 assists, making him a decent playmaker while on the court. He also had a strong 1.2 steals per game, which seems in line with the rest of the squad’s numbers.

World B. Free, PG/SG (80)

Age: 23

Height: 6’2”

Traits: Elusive Finisher

Best Stats: Vertical, Layups, Ball Handling

Funny name aside, World B. Free definitely didn’t leave the opposing defense much freedom while playing. Holding an impressive 16.3 points per game, he also had 1.0 steals per game, as well as a decent .457 FG%.

Henry Bibby, PG/SG (79)

Age: 27

Height: 6’1”

Traits: Two-Way Point

Best Stats: Mid-Range, Stamina, Ball Handling

The last of the starters for the 76ers, henry Bibby was there mostly just to do his job. Averaging a mediocre 10.2 points per game, he held on with 4.4 assists per game, as well as a decent 1.3 steals per game. This made him a decent playmaker when the team needed.

NBA 2K19 1976-1977 Philadelphia 76ers Roster